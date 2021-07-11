BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College is accepting applications from individuals interested in joining its team of volunteers for the 2021-2022 season. Those interested in becoming a Mendel Center volunteer can fill out the contact form at www.themendelcenter.com/about/volunteer/ or email the volunteer coordinator at volunteers@lakemichigancollege.edu or call 269-927-8700, option 1.
Mendel Center volunteers are responsible for ensuring patron safety, providing customer service and general information, and other assignments related to day-of-event operations. Volunteers assist with events including Mainstage performances, the annual Lake Michigan College commencement ceremony, Lake Michigan College Performing Arts department performances, The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series, Blossomtime pageants, and many others.
Typical event and operational duties include:
Ticket scanners
Playbill attendants
Ushers
Lobby hosts/greeters
Assistants for handicapped patrons
Will Call attendants
Coat room attendants
Concession sales
Artist merchandise sales
Weekday opportunities include:
Playbill preparation
Flyer and poster distribution throughout the community
Benefits of being a member of The Mendel Center Volunteer Corps include:
Free admission to the events worked
Discounts on tickets to Mendel Center season shows
Meeting new people and making lasting friendships
Knowing that your efforts help make The Mendel Center shine in the eyes of the community
A comprehensive volunteer training session is scheduled to occur late this summer for all new and returning volunteers.