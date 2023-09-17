Fall brings about the harvest of Michigan apples. The 2023 Michigan Apple harvest is expected to be close to last year’s record harvest of 32.4 million bushels of apples, according to the Michigan Apple Committee.
Michigan’s climate and geography have provided ideal conditions for growing apples, and the mild spring weather, along with dedicated growers, nutrient rich soil, and plenty of heat, sunshine and rain result in quality, colorful, flavorful apples for consumers to enjoy for this year. In 2022, Michigan growers produced a record 32,380,952 bushels (1.36 billion pounds) of apples, according to the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service. This year’s crop is expected to be large, but not likely to meet last year’s record.
“This year, growers are optimistic that they will harvest an above-average sized crop with great quality and flavor – and that’s definitely something for consumers to get excited about. With an ever-increasing number of high-density plantings, dedicated growers and an ideal climate and geography for apple production, Michigan is expected to continue producing large crops of apples,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee.
Consumers anticipating the 2023 Michigan Apple harvest can find estimates of harvest dates for their favorite varieties, and information about cider mills and farm markets at the redesigned website, MichiganApples.com. Early variety Paula Reds began harvest on Aug. 23, and Ginger Gold on Aug. 25. These varieties are most likely to be found at a local farm market, while consumer favorites Gala, McIntosh, and Honeycrisp, are commonly found in the produce section of most grocery stores and supermarkets.
“Many consumers don’t realize that they can support Michigan growers by purchasing Michigan Apples in the grocery store, as well as in farm markets and cider mills. Michigan is the second-largest apple producing state – meaning they are sold on a commercial basis as well as in what’s known as agri-tourism locations,” said Smith.
The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world. For more information, visit www.Michigan Apples.com.