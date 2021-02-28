Concerns over low student attendance and lack of volunteers due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused the Michigan Flywheelers Museum to cancel its 2021 Farm History Day.
This is the second year in a row the May event has been canceled, both times due to social distancing requirements associated with controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re just not sure what the state restrictions on large gatherings will be by May and we also don’t know how many of our volunteers would be comfortable participating,” Pat Ingalls, museum president, explained.
The Flywheelers started Farm History Day 20 years ago as part of the museum’s educational goals. It draws more than 1,500 students to the six-hour event where they learn old fashioned skills like candle making, butter churning and rope making.
“It’s sad that we have had to cancel this twice as this is an event that our volunteers and students really enjoy,” Ingalls said. “Hopefully, we can start it up again in 2022.”
Updates on the museum’s events can be found on Facebook or www.michiganflywheelers.org.