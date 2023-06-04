Approximately 110 vendors selling everything from antiques to apples are expected to attend the annual “Swap Meet and Flea Market“ this weekend at the Michigan Flywheelers Museum in Geneva Township.
This year marks the 25th anniversary for the event, which helps to provide funds for the museum’s endeavors of preserving agricultural ways of life from the 1800s and 1900s, particularly the role that antique farm machinery played.
The two-day event starts Friday, June 9 and ends Saturday, June 10 at the museum, 06285 68th St., east of South Haven. Hours are 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.
“The museum started this fundraiser event as a swap meet for old engine and tractor collectors to find much needed parts, as well as a way to raise funds for operational costs and building/equipment restoration projects, ” explained David Myers, vice president of the Flywheelesr. “But over the years it has evolved into quite a large flea market.”
Myers said that the Flywheelers never know what people will be bringing in to sell because pre-registration is not required for sellers.
In conjunction with the Swap Meet, the Lakeshore Antique Tractor Pullers will be holding a pull on Saturday starting at noon.
Admission is $2 per person with children 12 and under free with paid admission. Admission includes the tractor pulls on Saturday. If you would like to bring a Personal Transportation Vehicle, like a golf cart, there is a $20 registration fee. Pets are only allowed with those selling or camping. Parking is free.
For those interested in selling, cost is $20 per vendor. Vendor registration starts Thursday, June 8 at 8 a.m. Spaces are on a first-come basis and there is no limit to the amount of space. Selling of firearms, weapons, fireworks, MFM logo items, political items (including Confederate merchandise) is not allowed. Vendors can camp on their lots at no extra charge.
All proceeds from the events are used for operational expenses and education projects at the museum.
For more information visit www.michiganfly wheelers.org