If you’re looking to buy or sell anything from boats to batteries, you may want to head to the Michigan Flywheelers Museum for its annual Swap Meet & Flea Market.
The outdoor event will be held rain or shine Friday, June 10 at 8 a.m. and continuing through Saturday, June 11 at 4 p.m., at the museum, 06285 68th St. four miles east of South Haven.
“We never know what type of items are going to be sold during this,” said Patrick Ingalls, museum president. “But there usually is a wide variety of things for sale.”
More than 130 vendors set up booths at the swap meet in 2021.
The museum started the event more than 20 years ago as a way to raise funds for operational costs as well as building and equipment restoration projects. It started as a swap meet for old engine enthusiasts to buy, trade and sell parts. Over the years, it has evolved into more of a flea market, according to Ingalls.
Admission is $2 per person with free admission for children 12 and younger. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. If you would like to bring a Personal Transportation Vehicle, like a golf cart, there is a $20 registration fee. Pets are only allowed with those selling or camping. Parking is free.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, set up starts on Thursday, June 9 at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is not accepted. Spaces are on a first-come basis and there is no limit to the amount of space vendors can take. Cost is $20 for both days.
For more information, visit www.michiganflywheelers.org, Facebook or call 269-639-2010.