Amid little fanfare, Michigan Maritime Museum staff opened the campus’s new $3.6 million Heritage Center three weeks ago.
All of the furnishings for the 17,000-square-foot, two-story building at 260 Dyckman Ave., weren’t quite in place yet due to COVID-19 related shipping and supply issues, but museum officials felt the building was ready to be unveiled, but, quietly.
“We wanted to have a ‘soft opening,’” Maritime Museum Executive Director Patti Montgomery Reinert said. “We don’t have all our furnishings in yet, so we really didn’t promote the opening of the Heritage Center.”
Apparently, promotion wasn’t needed. Curiosity about the large, attractive building overlooking Dyckman Avenue drew a crowd all by itself.
“In the first 18 days of our opening we had over 5,000 people come through the museum,” Montgomery Reinert said. “We’ve also hosted four conferences.”
The focal point of the new museum is its exhibition hall which right now is displaying “Full Steam Ahead: The Golden Age of Great Lakes Passenger Steamships.” The exhibit highlights the period of time in the early 1900s, when the Goodrich luxury steamships brought thousands of passengers to such ports as Benton Harbor, South Haven, Grand Haven and Whitehall to visit during the summer months.
The exhibit takes visitors on a tour of what one of the original ships, “City of South Haven,” would have looked like. Visitors will go through a ticket area, dining hall, grand hallway, view a stateroom, the pilot room, and outdoor deck where they can play onboard games that were popular with ship-goers during the 1900s.
“There’s a lot of interactive, hands-on features with the exhibit,” Montgomery Reinert said. In one section of the exhibit, for example, people can try their hand at learning Morse code, which was used for ship communications at the time.
In addition to the large exhibition hall, the first-story of the new Heritage Center contains a large, two-story atrium, a spacious room for education classes and workshops, along with a reception area for visitors and offices for staff. The upstairs contains conference rooms, along with an event space and a catering kitchen for gatherings.
Most of the Heritage Center’s large windows, both upstairs and downstairs, give visitors a panoramic view the rest of the museum’s campus, which overlooks the city’s harbor.
“This new museum draws everything on our campus together,” Montgomery Reinert said. “The best thing about it is it’s paid for.”
The $3.6 million Heritage Center is one component of the museum’s $8 million “Launching a Legacy” expansion project. The first phase entailed purchase of the nearby historic Jensen fishery buildings and docks along the Black River near the Dyckman Avenue Drawbridge, partial restoration of two of the fishery buildings, and shoreline improvements to protect against erosion.
The second phase of the project, which is set to begin this month entails improvements to the museum’s waterfront boardwalk and docks, complete restoration of the historic Jensen buildings and property, and construction of a new lookout tower building.
The museum, through more than 200 donors and grant dollars, has raised $7.5 million toward the expansion project.
To celebrate the opening of the new Heritage Center and to launch the second phase of the “Launching a Legacy” program, the museum hosted a “Rock the Boat” concert, Friday, Aug. 26, that featured South Bend-based cover band, “The 1985,” from 6:30-9:30 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go toward the museum’s campus expansion plans.
“Since we are an organization committed to preserving historical events, it seemed fitting to celebrate with a band that is focused on a fun and historical decade in music history as well,” Montgomery Reinert said.