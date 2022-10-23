Michigan Works of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties plans to host a hiring event in Van Buren County to help connect employers with prospective employees.
The hiring event is scheduled from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Van Buren Intermediate School District Conference Center, 490 S. Paw Paw St. in Lawrence.
“Our hiring events have been a major success for Southwest Michigan employers and job seekers,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of Business Solutions at Michigan Works. “These events will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,.”
Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview-ready with an updated resume. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register. Face masks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or influenza are not required, however, they will be provided.
“We would also like to encourage individuals who would like to attend this hiring event, to stop in one of our Michigan Works service centers in the days or weeks prior to the event to polish their resume, write a cover letter, and even sit through some mock interviews to brush up on their skills. Our team is ready to help you prepare for your next step,” O’Reilly said.
Employers who would like to have a table at the hiring event at no cost should contact Michael Mompremier atmompremierm@miworks.org. Capacity is limited. For more information or general questions, visitwww. miworks.org/events.
For more information, visit www.miworks.org.