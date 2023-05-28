BENTON HARBOR — People in Southwest Michigan seeking employment may find the job they’re looking for when Michigan Works hosts a job fair this week featuring more than 20 employers.
The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, May 31 from 10 am- 2 pm at the Michigan Works! Service Center, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.
“Our hiring events have been a major success for Southwest Michigan employers and job seekers. This job fair will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of Business Solutions at Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.
The list of employers includes MDHHS Division of Environmental Health, West Woods of Bridgman Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, United States Army, New Products Corp., Refresco, Help at Home, Modineer, First Student, Tri-County Head Start, Southwest Michigan CAA, U.S. Postal Service, Michigan Army National Guard, Express Employment Professionals, Special-Lite, Aludyne, Corewell Health, YouthBuild Benton Harbor, Michigan Works!, BOSS Services, Vickers Engineering, Area Agency on Aging and LifeCare Ambulance.
Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register their attendance at https://www.miworks.org/events
“To better prepare individuals for the next job fair, we also incorporated a Job Fair Readiness Workshop that will be taking place the week prior. Our team will be covering what to expect, what to wear, resume improvement and how to be prepared for an interview. We’ll also give a brief overview of the employers that are signed up for the job fair and the job openings they are looking to fill,” O’Reilly said.
Michigan Works! of Berrien, Cass, Van specializes in educating, training, and employing individuals of all ages. We work with local businesses to find out what keeps them up at night and help them tackle the most pressing challenges they may face, including attracting and retaining talent. For more information, visit www.miworks.org.