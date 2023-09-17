BENTON HARBOR — More than 20 employers are expected to be hiring workers at the next Michigan Works hiring event.
The next hiring event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Michigan Works Service Center, at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
“Our hiring events have been a major success for southwest Michigan employers and job seekers. Our most recent hiring event in July brought over 175 job seekers through our doors to meet with 25 employers. Going into the fall, we hope to help our local employers from various industries fill any remaining positions in preparation for the winter months ahead,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of Business Solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.
The growing list of employers includes 1st Source Bank, Arcadia Home Care & Staffing, Corewell Health, First Student Inc., Four Winds Casino South Bend, Help at Home, Kay Manufacturing, Kinexus Group, Living Alternatives for the Developmentally Disabled, Inc. (LADD), Martins Supermarkets, New Products Corp., Pratt Industries US, Ralph Moyle Inc., Refresco, Steinbauer LLC, Telamon Corporation, The Peplinski Group, INC., United States Army, United States Postal Service, and others.
In addition to employers, the job fair will also host resource providers, such as: ALR Educational Health Services, Lake Michigan College, MDHHS Division of Environmental Health, Michigan Works Training and Education services, Lead Safety Resources and Michigan Workforce Development.
Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume.
Employers looking to have a table at the hiring event at no cost should contact Michael Mompremier at mom premierm@miworks.org. Capacity is limited. For more information or general questions, visit www.miworks.org/events.