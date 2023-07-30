If you’re looking for a job, you’ll want to join Michigan Works at their next hiring event where over 20 employers will be meeting with candidates to fill their open positions.
The next hiring event will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Michigan Works Service Center, located at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor.
“Our hiring events have been a major success for southwest Michigan employers and job seekers. This job fair will feature local employers from various sizes and industries,” said Mark O’Reilly, Director of Business Solutions at Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.
The growing list of employers includes Corewell Health, Kay Manufacturing, Help at Home, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Division of Environmental Health, Living Alternatives for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD), New Image Business Services, New Products Corporation, First Student Inc., Tri-County Head Start, The Inn at Harbor Shores, Michigan Rehabilitation Services (Resource Provider), ALR Educational Health Services (Resource Provider), Special-Lite, Refresco, Express Employment Professionals, Michigan Works! Youth Services, and more.
Individuals who would like to participate should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Jobseekers are encouraged to pre-register their attendance here.
Employers looking to have a table at the hiring event at no cost should contact Michael Mompremier at mompremierm@miworks.org. Capacity is limited. For more information or general questions, visit www.miworks.org/events.