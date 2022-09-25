Michigan Works! has two upcoming hiring events taking place in both Cass County and Van Buren County. The Cass County hiring event will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. at the Business Center of Southwest Michigan, located at 415 E. Prairie Ronde St in Dowagiac. The Van Buren County hiring event will take place on Nov. 1 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Van Buren ISD Conference Center, located at 490 S Paw Paw St in Lawrence.
Individuals who would like to participate at one or both events should arrive interview ready with an updated resume. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register their attendance here. Masks are not required, however, they will be provided.