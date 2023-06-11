BENTON HARBOR — In Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, the health care sector has more than 900 fewer workers than before the pandemic.
And the sector continues to grow, a news release stated, with nearly 1,100 open positions available and projections call for continued growth of 6 percent or nearly 600 jobs through 2032.
Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Corewell Health and Lake Michigan College are teaming up to address these vacancies with an information session about how to get started with a career in health care.
The trio will discuss:
Apprenticeships and careers at Corewell Health
How to transition from your current industry to health care
The education and training needed to start your journey
“We are excited to partner with one of our largest employers and one of our key education partners to bring this opportunity to Southwest Michigan jobseekers,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works, in a prepared statement. “This information session will provide a roadmap for individuals that want to pursue health care and allow them to see what it takes, start to finish, to get started in health care.”
The information session will take place from noon to 2 p.m. June 13 at Michigan Works in Benton Harbor, located at 499 W. Main St.
Registration is required at miworks.org/events.
“We are proud to continue partnering with Corewell Health and Michigan Works to offer this program for anyone who might be considering a career in health care,” said Lake Michigan College Health Sciences Dean LaToya Mason, in a prepared statement. “At LMC, we offer a wide variety of certificate and degree programs in health sciences, including certified nurse aid, imaging, phlebotomy, medical assisting and nursing. This is a great opportunity to explore the possibilities for a fulfilling health care career.”