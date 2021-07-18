BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren will host a job recruitment webinar for employers on July 29.
More than 2,100 jobs are available in Southwest Michigan, but post-pandemic, employers have struggled to retain and recruit employees. The free event will take place from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Zoom.
“We know that the talent shortage is a challenge for local employers and it often causes a ripple effect on business operations,” Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works BCVB, said in a news release. “We’re here to arm employers in southwest Michigan with the tools they need to recruit individuals and keep their current team members engaged during these uncertain times.”
The event will begin with a panel on the state of the talent market.
Panelists include:
Kellie Haines, president for AXIOS HR
Shannon Burkel, chief client officer for AXIOS HR
Lily Brewer, executive director for Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren
Dan Peat, senior director for the Manufacturing Growth Alliance
Register online at www.miworks.org/events.