NEW BUFFALO — People who are shopping and searching for hidden treasures are invited to “Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” along the U.S. 12 Heritage Trail from Aug. 12-14.
The annual event involves individual yard sales along the U.S. 12 corridor that stretches more than 200 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit.
Kristopher Martin, project coordinator for the U.S. 12 Heritage Trail, said the event will include antiques, collectibles, furniture, dishware, fresh produce, homemade jams and jellies and live entertainment.
The sales can be found along the highway at homes, farms, businesses, parking lots and fields.
“Some areas will have large numbers of vendors while others may be scattered,” Martin said in a news release. “Perhaps even more interesting than the treasures are the people along the way. As you drive the country roads on your quest, you will be privy to incredible stories related to the individuals and the items they sell and see a plethora of items that only your grandmother could love.”
Martin said preparations for the sale are underway, and anyone interested in hosting a garage sale is encouraged to register their sale for free on the new U.S. 12 Heritage Trail website at www.us12heritagetrail.org.
People who register their sale will be part of a list of sales included in an interactive online map and a page listing all sales, which can be viewed and printed prior to the sale.
Sellers in need of a place to set up can visit the website to connect with people offering spaces for rent.
The annual sale started in 2003 and takes place the second weekend of August. Martin said the event continues to grow every year.
Visitors are encouraged to drive safely, slow down on U.S. 12 and watch for pedestrians throughout the sale.