The National Blueberry Festival as we know it today began 60 years ago in 1963 but its roots can be traced several decades prior to that.
The year was 1931, and state agricultural leaders had just begun to take notice of South Haven as the next area of the nation for commercial blueberry production. To publicize their efforts, the Horticultural Society hosted “Blueberry Day” in South Haven,
On July 23, more than 100 farmers and Horticultural Society members paid a visit to the Michigan Agricultural College experiment station in South Haven, under the direction of horticultural leader Stanley Johnston. Johnston, whom the city's Stanley Johnston Park is named for, had been at work for several years propagating wild blueberry bushes for commercial development.
New Jersey had already led the way in developing high-bush berries, and Johnston surmised that soil in the South Haven area would be quite suitable for growing the blue fruit.
He planted blueberry pushes in a tract of land south of town that contained a soil “well suited to cultivation of the blueberry...not adapted to much of anything else of value,” according to an article in the South Haven Tribune. The story went on to say: “The plants at this tract south of the city have now been under cultivation long enough to make it possible to form some worthwhile estimates as to the possibilities of blueberry growing from the commercial standpoint.”
In conjunction with Blueberry Day, the horticultural society offered Michigan farmers the opportunity to send their best native blueberry or huckleberry plants for propagation by Johnston and his crew.
“Michigan's huckleberry crop is worth thousands of dollars and, if better varieties are found, it will be possible to build up a market demand which will make the crop many times more valuable,” the Tribune wrote at the time.
The growing interest in high-bush blueberry production in southwest Michigan during the early 1930s even caught the interest of the Detroit Free Press, which penned an editorial stating in part, “Nothing in the range of gastronomical imagination conjures up more luscious visions than does the mere mention of the blueberry...We hope South Haven will follow up this first “Blueberry Day” with return annual engagements and that other communities will likewise turn their attention to the specialties of the region until Michigan at last is making the most of all her market crops.”
The early years of experimentation by Johnston and other horticulturists apparently paid off. The South Haven area went on to become known as the high-bush blueberry capital of the world, a moniker that still sticks to this day.