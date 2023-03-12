Michigan’s first female state senator along with the women’s suffrage movement in the state will be the focus of a program to be presented by the Historical Association of South Haven in honor of March’s designation as National Women’s History Month.
Valerie Marvin, historian and curator of the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, plans to present the program, “A Woman’s Place is Under the Dome,” at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at the historical museum, 355 Hubbard St.
Her program will detail how in January of 1921 Eva McCall Hamilton of Grand Rapids became the first female state senator in Michigan.
The program will also include the history of the woman’s suffrage movement for the right to vote in Michigan; a movement that actually began in 1846. Michigan’s role in the suffrage movement brought such leaders to the state Capitol as Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Anna Howard Shaw and Sylvia Pankhurst, according to a news release from the Historical Association of South Haven.
Marvin holds a master of science degree in historic preservation from Eastern Michigan University and a bachelor of arts degree in Russian studies from the University of Michigan and is a member of the Historical Society of Great Lansing.