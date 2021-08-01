If you don’t think fall and winter weather affects the growth of blueberry bushes and the tasty blue fruit they produce, guess again.
“We expect a below-average crop,” said Mark Longstroth, fruit educator for Michigan State University Extension in Paw Paw. “The pre-season estimate was 75 million pounds. Michigan’s crop is usually between 80 and 100 million.”
This past winter, in which Southwest Michigan experienced one of the lowest snow accumulations on record, also played a role in the lower-than-expected blueberry harvest.
“I think the dry, fall, winter and spring probably had an impact,” Longstroth said. “A dry fall would have reduced flower bud formation. The bloom was early and the dry conditions after bloom reduced fruit growth early.”
If this year’s crop prediction proves true, it will be somewhat lower than last year’s yield.
“Last year’s crop was estimated at 85 million pounds,” Longstroth said. “Annual production varies quite a bit because both spring freezes and extreme winter cold can reduce the crop. In the last 10 years the crop has ranged from 70 to 110 million pounds. The 10-year average is 93 million pounds.”
When rain finally fell in June for this year’s crop, it nearly made up for the shortfall during the late winter and spring months, but that proved both good and bad for growers.
“The heavy rains were a mixed blessing,” Longstroth said. “Growers who could irrigate were really pouring on the water to keep up. With the return of rain, irrigation has backed off.”
Grand Junction-based True Blue Farms, one of Van Buren County’s largest producers of blueberries, is dealing with this year’s weather fairly well, according to company co-owner Shelly Hartmann, as is Tim Stegeman, who operates a blueberry growing operation in Covert Township.
“A lot of them (blueberries at other farms in Michigan) were froze,” Stegeman said. “We were lucky. We’re in a high spot in a low area. We’re just usually above the cold weather and close to the lake.”
Hartmann said True Blue Farms was spared the brunt of this year’s difficult weather situations, as well.
“Our farms are looking to be as good as or a little better than last year,” she said.
“We had an unseasonably cold period before Memorial Day that required frost protection. Then we were hit at the end of June and the first part of July with over 9 inches of rain. The heat and humidity are also a factor; however, we are making our way through the harvest. Southwest Michigan has an ample supply of great quality fruit for all of the blueberry lovers out there.”
True Blue Farms deals with approximately 50 local growers, and during peak production employs about 850 people.
“We represent approximately 1,800 acres,” Hartmann said. The acreage is not only on farms that surround the company’s main operations at 09548 County Road 215, but a second True Blue fresh-pack operation in West Olive, as well.
True Blue Farms grows a variety of blueberries, as do other Southwest Michigan growers. Some of the more popular varieties include Rubel, Jersey, Blue Crop, Elliott and Duke, according to Longstroth.
Growers are also planting new varieties to see which ones do best on their farms. Michigan State University released Calypso, Draper, Liberty and Aurora. Other new varieties include Legacy, Sensation, Last Call, Keepsake and Cargo.”
“In general most of these look good,” Longstroth said. “Some don’t do well in all sites, good in some and disappointing in others. This is pretty common as growers find out which varieties do best on their farm. So far, there are no clear winners.”
During the harvest season, which begins in early July and can last into September, each variety is picked several times because the fruit does not ripen all at once.
“There are usually 3 to 5 pickings and harvest lasts 2 to 3 weeks for each variety and the varieties overlap,” Longstroth explained. “Duke, Bluetta, Bluejay, Blueray and Draper are popular early varieties in early July. By mid-July Bluecrop dominates the market. Bluecrop produces a lot of big firm berries. Jersey starts in late July and goes deep into August. It is an old variety, so the fruit is small but many people like the flavor and wait for that season to get their berries. Elliott is the last variety to harvest in late August into September.”
Which variety of berry is most desirable to consumers depends on their palate.
“There are real differences in taste between different varieties,” Longstroth said. “Some are sweeter and some more tart. Generally the first fruits picked at the beginning of harvest for a variety are tarter than you would expect, and during mid harvest you get the full flavor of berries that have ripened on the bush.”