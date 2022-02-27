Milford Lee Popp passed away suddenly in his sleep at home, Feb. 21, 2022. He was born April 17, 1939 in Geneva Township to Loren and Myrtle (Skinner) Popp.
On Sept. 7, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart, Penny Ann Grimes, who survives. Also surviving are his children: daughter, Sherry Clouse of Bangor; son, Jeff (Joyce) Popp of Bangor; daughter, Bonnie (Dave) Lobdell of South Haven; and grandchildren, Daren (Hannah) Clouse.
Milford loved his family and was the go-to person if they had a problem. He was the rock that his wife Penny clung to. He also will be missed by many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Reva (Paul) Kuhn, a brother, Norman (Lillian) Popp and a son, Steven Popp.
Milford was a hard worker all of his life, working at times for Getman Construction Co. in South Haven, John’s Manufacturing in Lacota, Triple SSS Produce in Bangor, and after retirement in 2001 he worked for Lander’s Hardware in Bangor repairing lawn mowers. He loved to fish and watch Nascar and the Detroit Lions on TV. In later years his pole barn was his refuge where he puttered to his heart’s content.
According to his wishes cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to the Bangor Historical Society. Arrangements entrusted to the Bangor Chapel, D.L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.