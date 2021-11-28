BANGOR — Lawrence High School senior Aryana Martinez-Serratos was crowned Miss Bangor 2022 Saturday, Nov. 13 during the Miss Bangor 2022 Pageant in the Bangor High School Auditorium.
Martinez-Serratos, 18, is the daughter of Patricia and Arturo Serratos.
The former Miss Teen Bangor 2019 has been active in cheer, football, soccer, basketball, Golden Gloves boxing, track and dance. School activities include Pep Club, Diversity Club, Quiz Bowl, Student Council and Migrant Summer School. She has volunteered with the Bangor Lions Club, Little League soccer and basketball as well as Hispanic Society of America Club.
After graduation, her goal is to take the state exam to become a certified/licensed pharmacy technician while furthering her education in Lake Michigan College’s welding program.
Crowned as first runner-up was Bangor High School senior Emily Underwood, 18, the daughter of Jessica and Chris Smith.
The National Honor Society of Dance Arts member is a drum major with the high school band and received the 2021 BHS band Junior Director award. She has received five Division 1 and 2 ratings for Solo and Ensemble competitions. She was also nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.
After graduation, the 3.5 GPA student plans to attend Michigan State University to major in Human Biology with the goal of becoming a surgeon.
As a volunteer ,she has worked with Gov. Rick Snyder to officially make February Turner Syndrome Awareness Month in Michigan along with raising over $1,000 for Turner Syndrome research.
Soccer player Abigail “Abbie” Russell, 16, earned the title of second runner-up. She is the daughter of Stefanie and Andrew Russell. The South Haven High School junior is a National Honors Society member with a GPA of 3.94. She recently received the Board of Education award.
A member of the school’s varsity soccer team, she is also a member of the Premier Club Soccer team, the South Haven women’s soccer conference championship team and joined the AYSO National team in Hawaii for the 2019 National Tournament.
Russell plans on attending either the University of Michigan or Lawrence Technical University to study architecture. She would also like to travel around Europe.
Volunteer activities include being an AYSO referee, assistant coach and registered volunteer along with helping during South Haven’s National Blueberry Festival.
Chosen as third runner-up and Miss Congeniality was Areli Rodriguez, 17, the daughter of Linda Rodriguez and Luis Rodrigues Flores.
The Bangor High School senior is active in band, basketball and volleyball. She is a member of student council and volunteers as a catechist at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hartford.
After attending Kalamazoo Valley Community College, she plans to transfer to Washington State University to become a registered nurse and major in Spanish.
Joshua Guel captured the title of Mr. Bangor 2022. The Bangor High School senior is the son of Rachael and Noe Guel.
School activities include jazz band, wrestling, track, cross country, robotics and soccer. He is a member of the school’s yearbook team and part of the cast and crew of the school’s upcoming musical production, “Matilda.”
Future goals include earning a degree in social work and traveling across the country and the United Kingdom.
Winning the title of Miss Teen Bangor 2022 was Breana Wines, 13, the daughter of Brandy and Tyler Wines.
The Bangor Middle School eighth grader was crowned Miss Bangor Princess in 2016.
An avid dancer who has won awards, Wines loves to act and plays a variety of musical instruments, including clarinet, saxophone, bass and ukulele. She also holds a brown belt in Tae Kwon Do.
Victoria Jackson-Mandujano, 14, was chosen as first runner-up. She is the daughter of Rosemary and Luis Mandujano.
A freshman at Watervliet High School, the honor student participates in band, volleyball and volunteers with her church.
Dual enrolled Paw Paw High School junior Abelardo Munoz was crowned Mr. Teen Bangor 2022.
He is the son of Abel and Cynthia Munoz.
An honor roll student, he has received awards in competitive dance, band, academics and Future Leadership.
Munoz volunteers with the Bangor Lions, Southwest Michigan Migrant Resource Council and Sacred Heart Church.
The theme for the pageant was “Celebrating Bangor’s Past.”