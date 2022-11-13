The chance to see and purchase fine arts and crafts reflecting the holiday season will once again occur in South Haven when the South Haven Center for the Arts hosts its annual Mistletoe Market.
The Market, which opens Nov. 19 and continues through Dec. 11, features fine arts and crafts including jewelry, ceramics, photography and paintings at the art center, corner of Phoenix Street and Broadway Avenue, in the historic Carnegie building.
“This is the perfect opportunity to shop for the holidays while supporting local artists and the South Haven Center for the Arts,” said Kerry Hagy, executive director of the art center.
People who want to get the first chance to see what’s on display will be able to do so during the Mistletoe Market Preview Party, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18. Guests will be among the first to shop while enjoying hors d’oeuvres from Farmhouse Deli, wine from Modales Wines and music by South Haven string trio Ilona Fiedorowicz on cello, Leeanne Mielke on viola and Olivia Crippin on violin. There will also be a raffle drawing to support the art center. Tickets for the preview party are $20 for art center members and $25 for non-members.
After the preview party, the market will be open to the public. The market will consist of a gift market in the first-floor gallery, along with artist pop-up shops upstairs.
“New this year will be Michigan photographs by South Haven Art Fair artist Drake Olmstead, botanical watercolors by Otsego artist Kristina Spitzner, Kimberly Ghindea with leather jewelry and St. Joseph quilling paper artist Miranda Skibbe,” Hagy said.”Additionally, we have two ceramicists upstairs – South Haven farm market artist Janet Krueger and Jane Mejia-Borja from Eau Claire, along with long-time Mistletoe favorite Cathy Green in the downstairs gallery.”
The art center Mistletoe Market hours are Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit southhavenarts.org