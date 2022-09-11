ALLEGAN — Allegan County has recorded its first probable case of the Monkeypox virus.
Allegan County Health Department reported Wednesday that it had been notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that a probable case of Monkeypox virus (MPV) has been identified in an Allegan County resident.
More than 200 confirmed and probable MPV cases have been identified statewide, however, last week marked the first probable case identified in Allegan County.
The individual is currently isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to Allegan County Health officials. No further case details are being provided by health officials to protect the individual’s privacy. As of last week there were no cases of Monkeypox reported in either Van Buren or Cass counties. Most of the reported cases are on the East side of Michigan in Detroit and surrounding counties. Five cases have been recorded in Ottawa County and 12 in Kent County.Updated case counts by county in Michigan can be found at www.michigan.gov/mpv.
MPV is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progress to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms can also include:
Fever
Headache
Muscle aches and backache
Swollen lymph nodes
Chills
Exhaustion
A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
MPV is contagious from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. Symptoms generally appear within three weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash often lasts two to four weeks. Anyone can contract and spread monkeypox.
If you think you may have MPV, contact your health provider to get tested. If you do not have a health provider, call ACHD at 269-673-5411 for testing options.