HARTFORD — Here are more results from the Van Buren Youth Fair held July 15-20 at the fairgrounds in Hartford:
Rabbit awards
Pee wee I showman, Blake Saidla, Porter Busy Fingers, Mattawan; Pee wee II showman, Isaac King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Young I showman, Leah Ostlund, Porter Busy Fingers, Schoolcraft; Young II showman, Owen Hamre, Almena Happy Helpers, Lawrence; Junior showman, Makayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Senior showman, Makayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Senior showman, Rebecca Brown, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Grand champion market pen of rabbits, Brett Clauser, FFA, Dectaur; Reserve grand champion pen of rabbits, Rebecca Brown, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Grand champion commercial rabbit, Owen Hamre, Almena Happy Helpers, Lawrence; Reserve grand champion commercial rabbit, Yvonne Gillan, Young Explorers, Covert; Grand champion fancy rabbit, Makayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Reserve grand champion fancy rabbit, Leah Ostlund, Porter Busy Fingers, Schoolcraft.
Rate of gain awards
Champion beef feeder rate of gain, Levi Terry, Shamrock Shakers, Paw Paw; Reserve champion beef feeder rate of gain, Charlotte Stull, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Champion dairy feeder rate of gain, Paige Alexander, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Reserve champion diary feeder rate of gain, Paige Alexander, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Champion beef steer rate of gain, Ayna Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Reserve champion beef steer rate of gain, Ayna Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Champion dairy beef steer rate of gain, Taylor Alford, Farm, Friends and Family, Decatur; Reserve champion dairy beef steer rate of gain, Hunter Driscoll, Farm, Friends and Family, Decatur; Champion sheep rate of gain, Ayna Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Reserve champion sheep rate of gain, Carey Towne, Young Explorers, Grand Junction, Reserve champion sheep rate of gain, Amanda Towne, Young Explorers, Grand Junction; Champion swine rate of gain, Anthony Koshar, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence; Reserve champion swine rate of gain, Mason Hite, open, Paw Paw.
Sheep awards
Senior II showman, Brady Burnell, Open Class, Gobles; Senior I showman, Josie Wagar, Open Class, Climax; Junior showman, Anya Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Young II showman, Owen Hamre, Almena Happy Helpers, Lawrence; Young I showman, Brock Stamp, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Pee wee II showman, Molly Kubiszak, Shamrock Shakers, Gobles; Pee wee I showman, Seelye Klett, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Senior sweepstakes representative, Brady Burnell, Alternate, Josie Wager; Junior sweepstakes representative, Anya Butler, Alternate, Owen Hamre; Grand champion ewe (breeding stock), Josie Wagar, Open Class, Climax; Reserve grand champion ewe (breeding stock) Eloise Wagar, Open Class, Climax; Grand champion market wether, Anya Butler, Shamrock Shakers, Lawrence; Reserve grand champion market wether, Brock Stamp, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Grand champion market ewe, Owen Hamre, Almena Happy Helpers, Lawrence; Reserve grand champion market ewe, Molly Kubiszak, Shamrock Shakers, Gobles
Sheep project evaluation
Best of show, Lily Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Merit, Henley Behrens, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Merit, Yona Klimkiewicz, FFA, Watervliet; Merit, Miles Bozung, South Haven Jay Dees, South Haven.
Swine awards
Senior II showman, Megan Kridler, Young Explorers, Gobles; Senior I showman, Robert Stermer, Shamrock Shakers, Lawton; Junior showman, Carter Becraft, West Valley Livestock, Cassopolis; Young II showman, Karleigh Stamp, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Young I showman, Brock Stamp, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Pee wee II showman, Molly Kubiszak, Shamrock Shakers, Gobles; Pee wee I showman, Foster Martin, Almena Happy Helpers, Mattawan; Susan Melvin Memorial award, Robert Stermer, Shamrock Shakers, Lawton; Senior sweepstakes representative, Robert Stermer, Alternate, Megan Kridler; Junior sweepstakes representative, Brock Stamp, Alternate, Carter Becraft; Grand champion market Barrow, Brock Stamp, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Reserve grand champion market barrow, Karleigh Stamp, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Grand champion market gilt, Carter Becraft, West Valley Livestock, Cassopolis; Reserve grand champion market gilt, Owen Hamre, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence.
Swine evaluation project
6-8 years: Best of show, Nicole Perry, Open; Merit, Cooper Ramsey, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Merit, Payton Hunt, West Valley Livestock, Lawton. 9-12 years: Best of show, Karleigh Stamp, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Merit, Brock Stamp, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Merit, Anthony Koshar, Farm, Friends and Family, Lawrence. 13-19 years: Best of show, Allison Mroczek, West Valley Livestock, Decatur; Merit, Lilly Marsh-Peak, FFA; Merit, Paige Alexander, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo.
Horse performance classes
Junior versatility, Lilliann Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Senior versatility, Jade Gowan, Open, Richland; Pee wee trail, Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; In-hand Trail, Ginger VanAntwerp, Farm, Friends & Family, Lawton; Junior trail, Sophia Gibbs, Open, Kalamazoo; Senior trail, Jade Gowan, Open, Richland; Western pattern class, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Costume class, Taylor Mumford, Open, Mattawan.
Western horse - pony
In-hand showmanship, Ginger VanAntwerp, Open Class, Lawton; Lead line showmanship, Dakota Sietsma, Silver Spurs, Kalamazoo; HRH showmanship, Jessica Sadiku, Silver Spurs, Vicksburg; Pee wee showmanship, Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Novice showmanship, Kasey Franks, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Young Western showmanship, Maeve Wingle, Open Class, Kalamazoo; Junior Western showmanship, Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Senior I Western showmanship, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Senior II Western showmanship, Jade Gowan, Open Class, Richland; Gymkhana showmanship, Dara Stiles, Open Class, Gobles; Junior champion showmanship, Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Senior championship showmanship, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Lead line equitation/horsemanship; Dakota Seitsma, Silver Spurs, Kalamazoo; HRH equitation/horsemanship, Jessica Sadiku, Silver Spurs, Vicksburg; Pee wee Western horsemanship, Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Novice Western horsemanship, Kasey Franks, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Lead line pleasure, Dakotah Seitsma, Silver Spurs, Kalamazoo; HRH Pleasure, Jessica Sadiku, Silver Spurs, Vicksburg; Pee wee Western pleasure, Kelsee Sherrod, Young Explorers, Gobles; Novice Western pleasure, Kasey Franks, Young Explorers, Paw Paw; Young Western horsemanship, Kallie Franks, Silver Spurs, Paw Paw; Junior Western horsemanship, Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Senior I Western horsemanship, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Senior II Western horsemanship, Jade Gowan, Open Class, Richland; Gymkhana Western horsemanship, Briana Bos, Open Class, Mattawan; Jr. Western horsemanship champion, Sophia Gibbs, Open Class, Kalamazoo; Senior Western horsemanship, Jade Gowan, Open Class, Richland; Young Western pleasure, Kallie Franks, Silver Spurs, Paw Paw; Junior Western pleasure, Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Senior I Western pleasure, Savannah Schmitt, Young Explorers, Kalamazoo; Senior II Western pleasure, Rebecca Brown, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Gymkhana Western pleasure, Brianna Bos, Open Class, Mattawan; Junior Western pleasure champion, Lillianne Ashbrook, Lucky Clovers, Bloomingdale; Senior Western pleasure champion, Jade Gowan, Open Class, Richland.
Small animal showmanship sweepstakes awards
Senior Division: Champion chicken, Sophia Williamson, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw; Champion other poultry, Amber Cook, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Champion rabbits, Brett Clauser, FFA, Decatur; Champion cavies, Amelia Parman, Porter Busy Fingers, Paw Paw; Champion lab animals, Hailey McLemore, Porter Busy Fingers, Lawton; Showmanship sweepstakes winner, Sophia Williamson, Almena Happy Helpers, Paw Paw. Junior Division: Champion chicken, Cordia Henderson, Geneva Wrens, Grand Junction; Champion other poultry, Anthony Gillian, Young Explorers, Covert; Champion rabbits, Dane Ostlund, Porter Busy Fingers, Schoolcraft; Champion cavies, Elizabeth Teter, Porter Busy Fingers, Watervliet; Champion lab animals, Makayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo; Showmanship sweepstakes winner, Makayla King, Almena Happy Helpers, Kalamazoo.
Livestock auction results
Grand champion gilt, sold by Carter Becraft, purchased for $3,003 by Decatur Feed, J. Becraft Family Cattle, Jill and Jason Dull and family, Ausra Equipment and Supply, Bogan Wright Showpigs, Belltown Farms and Jill and Rita Becraft; Reserve grand champion gilt, sold by Owen Hamre, purchased for $980 by McDonald's Towing; Grand champion barrow, sold by Brock Stamp, purchased for $1,309 by Klett Development; Reserve grand champion barrow, sold by Karleigh Stamp, purchased for $1,754 by Owsiany Farm; Grand champion ewe, sold by Owen Hamre, purchased for $1,704 by Dan and Carisa Hostetler; Reserve grand champion ewe, sold by Molly Kubiszak, purchased by Dairyland Seed Company; Grand champion wether, sold by Anya Butler, purchased for $600 by Nutrein Ag. Solutions; Reserve grand champion wether, sold by Brock Stamp, purchased for $898 by Matthew Moser; Grand champion dairy feeder calf-heavy, sold by Molly Kubiszak, purchased for $1,642 by Jon Armiger; Reserve grand champion dairy feeder calf-heavy, sold by Rebecca Brown, purchased for $1,467 by Greg and Amanda Pentland; Grand champion beef feeder calf-heavy, sold by Ayna Butler, purchased for $2,424 by Matt and Michelle Butler; Reserve grand champion beef feeder calf-heavy, sold by Owen Hamre, purchased for $1,230 by Dan and Carisa Hostetler; Grand champion dairy feeder calf-light, sold by Hailee Ybarra, purchased for $1,056 by Kusmack Properties LLC; Reserve grand champion dairy feeder calf-light, sold by Levi Terry, purchased for $2,328 by Driscoll Lawn Care; Reserve grand champion beef feeder calf-light, sold by Owen Hamre, purchased for $129 by Dan and Carisa Hostetler; Grand champion beef steer, sold by Brady Burnell, purchased for $5,516 by Scott Flick Concrete Construction and Friends and Family of Brady Burnell; Reserve champion beef steer, sold by Ayna Butler, purchased for $5,235 by Derek Lietzau Insurance Group - Farm Bureau Insurance; Grand champion dairy steer, sold by Brandon DeVries, purchased by $3,234 by Green Mitten Agricultural Corp.; Reserve grand champion dairy steer, sold by Addison Gumpert, purchased for $4,080 by KE/Kusmack Excavating; Grand champion steer carcass, sold by Drew Hamre, purchased for $3,918 by Field Heating and Plumbing; Reserve grand champion steer carcass, sold by Levi Hostetler, purchased for $3,135 by Keith and Tammy Dykstra; Grand champion lamb carcass, sold by Andy Stermer, purchased for $563.50 by Don and Jody Stermer; Reserve grand champion lamb carcass, sold by Ava Hutchins, purchased for $620 by TK Burch; Grand champion hog carcass, sold by Mason Hite, purchased for $696.50 by Honey Badger Farms; Reserve grand champion hog carcass, sold by Molly Kubiszak, purchased for $684 by Brookside Farms.
Small animal auction results
Market turkeys: Grand champion, sold by Isaac King, purchased for $618 by John Hoffa; Reserve champion, sold by Makayla King, purchased for $640 by Upper Meadow Farm and Gardens; Heritage market poultry: Grand champion, sold by Cordia Henderson, purchased for $450 by Henderson Power; Reserve champion, sold by Kimberley Henderson, purchased for $450 by Marvin Henderson Sr.; Market Waterfowl: Grand champion, sold by Emilyrose Goodrode, purchased for $330 by Diamond Supply Station; Market chickens: Grand champion, sold by Lillie Burke, purchased for $300 by Sell Farms; Reserve champion, sold by McKenzie Copi, purchased for $292.50 by Travis and Kristy Gumpert; Eggs: Grand champion, sold by Isaac King, purchased for $200 by Upper Meadow Farm & Garden; Reserve champion, sold by Lillie Burke, purchased for $200 by Julie Pioch; Rabbits: Grand champion, sold by Brett Clauser, purchased for $375 by John Bippus; Reserve champion, sold by Rebecca Brown, purchased for $1,050 by Upper Meadow Farm & Garden; Dairy market goats: Grand champion, sold by Amelia Parman, purchased for $347.95 by Rob Russell; Reserve champion, sold by Timothy Reidenbach, purchased for $420 by Hostetler Crazy Acres & Southwestern Michigan Feed; Non-dairy market goats: Grand champion, sold by Owen Hamre, purchased for $420 by Craig Family Livestock & Decatur Feeds LLC; Reserve champion, sold by Natalie Reidenbach, purchased for $360.50 by Michigan Mixed Animal Veterinary & Gwen Reidenbach; Goat carcass: Grand champion, sold by Lillie Burkee, purchased for $412.25 by Lisa Smith.