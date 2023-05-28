Thanks to the generosity of a South Haven area organization, more life jackets will be made available to swimmers at beaches throughout the City of South Haven this summer.
Safe Kids Greater South Haven program, affiliated with Bronson Healthcare Foundation and Bronson South Haven Hospital, plans to donate 13 life jacket loaner stations to the city to be placed at various beaches and water access points. The donation comes on the heels of Safe Kids decision to donate two life jacket loaner stations in 2022 to be placed at the city’s two main beach fronts at North and South Beach.
“They’re not only donating the boards, but 20 jackets per board and up to 10 replacements per year (at each board),” said South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier.
The life jackets will come in various sizes that swimmers can use. Safe Kids coalition is also pledging to review the inventory of each of the 15 boards at the city’s beaches at least three times per month during May, June, July, August and September, according to city staff.
In addition, the city’s Beach Safety staff will check the stations daily and communicate with Safe Kids if life jackets are missing or damaged so that replacements can be provided in a timely fashion.
The new loaning stations will be placed at more locations at North and South beaches, along with one station, each, at Woodman Beach, Dyckman Beach, Packard Park and Oak Street Beach.
The life jacket loaner stations have been a mission of Bronson Safe Kids program in South Haven for the past several years.
Over the past four years, life jacket loaner stations have been installed at Pilgrim Haven Natural Area and Van Buren State Park, both located in South Haven Township, and Covert Township Park in Covert Township.
Installation of the life jacket loaner stations is one of several ways the City of South Haven is attempting to avoid drownings off city beaches. Four drownings occurred in the summer of 2022, prompting city officials to step up beach safety efforts.
South Haven City Council members voted in March of this year to hire Matt Dey to the new position of beach safety and facilities superintendent and to purchase another Kawasaki all-terrain vehicle to assist in water safety enforcement efforts at North and South beaches.
The city also plans to hire up to eight seasonal beach enforcement employees this summer to help monitor the beach parking program and water safety program, Hosier said in a previous interview.
In addition to its ongoing beach safety flag program, the city also instituted a new ordinance in 2022 to impose a fine of up to $1,000 to people who enter Lake Michigan during red flag warnings, while also installing fence barriers on North and South piers that can be closed during inclement weather conditions.