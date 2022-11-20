At a time when fewer Michigan residents are seeking licenses to fish and hunt for wild game, state officials are reporting an upswing in out-of-state hunting and fishing license sales this year.
Two days before the opening of firearm deer season on Nov. 15, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources released data showing an upsurge in the number of hunting licenses purchased by out-of-state visitors through Oct. 31. Out-of-state visitors also purchased 201,835 fishing licenses over the same period. Nonresident hunting license purchases jumped to 21,723, an increase of nearly 4 percent percent from the 20,895 nonresident hunting licenses bought through Oct. 31, 2021.
That’s important, according to Nick Buggia, chair of the Michigan Wildlife Council, because Michigan’s management of the state’s wildlife and other natural resources depends on it. A silver lining is that nonresident hunters pay significantly more for licenses – more than 10 times as much depending upon the license – as Michigan residents.
“Whether they come from the cities, towns or villages of Michigan or from other states, we are grateful for all the benefits we gain when hunters and anglers continue to support conservation by taking to the woods and waterways of the Great Lakes State,” Buggia said in a news release, noting that license sales are the main funder of conservation efforts in Michigan.
In 2021, licenses purchased by anglers and hunters generated more than $65.5 million for the Michigan Game and Fish Protection Fund. The fund is the DNR’s largest revenue source – not state taxes – and is critical to its conservation work. Hunting and fishing equipment sales raised an additional $32 million to support wildlife and natural resource management.
Overall, the 2022 data reflects some decades-long concerns in both hunting and fishing license sales. There are some good signs but also some challenges as sales numbers have continued to gradually decline by about 1-3 percent a year since 1996 – with some exceptions such as 2020, when there was an upsurge generally attributable to extra time people had on their hands during the pandemic, said Dustin Isenhoff, acting manager of the DNR’s Public Outreach and Engagement Unit.
“We’re holding the line with the overall trend being a slight decline or flat across the board in both hunting and fishing licenses,” Isenhoff said. “We are continuing to study the trends to find opportunities for growth.”
When the 2020 numbers reversed years of decline, Isenhoff said, there was some optimism that the downward trend was changing. This year, it appears that 2020 was more of an outlier than a predictor of better numbers on the near horizon, he said.
The most consistent exception to the overall decline has been nonresident hunting sales, which have increased steadily over the last five years.
Since DNR conservation funding relies primarily on license fees, fewer licenses sold results in less funding for conservation and wildlife management.
According to the Michigan DNR, a total of 460,437 people purchased hunting licenses and 1.08 million purchased fishing licenses through Oct. 31, 2022:
Hunting license purchases were down 0.66 percent from 463,490 bought in 2021.
Fishing license purchases were down 3.4 percent from 1.31 million bought in 2021.
Hunting numbers in Michigan have been declining overall for decades as hunters have gotten older and younger generations have been slower to fill the void, according to DNR officials. In the last 25 years, the number of Michigan hunters has decreased by 250,000.
Hunting and fishing have a combined $11.2 billion economic impact on Michigan and provide an estimated 171,000 jobs annually, according to a 2019 study released by the Michigan United Conservation Clubs in partnership with Michigan State University.