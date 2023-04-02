LAWRENCE — More than 150 local farmers came together at the Van Buren Conservation District’s annual “Farming for the Future” conference in March to learn about nutrient management, improving soil health and cost share opportunities. Neal Kinsey of Charleston, Mo., internationally recognized agricultural consultant and author of the book Hands-on Agronomy, was the keynote speaker.
“The first thing you have to understand about soil is that 50 percent of it is made of air and water space and that is where soil health starts,” Kinsey said. Kinsey went on to talk about how micronutrients are the backbone of nutrient management.
“Nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium are the stars of the show but magnesium, calcium and sulfur is what makes the other nutrients work for us and they are just as important. The best way to improve yields is to know what you have in your soils and what you need. The best way to do that is by soil sampling.”
Kinsey’s program underscored the need for growers to practice sustainable farming techniques to protect the soil in Southwest Michigan, according to Colleen Forestieri of the Van Buren Conservation District.
“All the speakers we brought in for this year’s meeting brought us back to the basics of sustainable farming techniques,” she said. “Soil health has become synonymous with reducing nutrients. We wanted to remind growers that there are a number of tools used to achieve soil health and you’re not necessarily going to get there by just cutting rates. Balancing soils, reducing tillage, adding diversity and cover crops are all part of the system to achieve soil health.”
During the conference, Van Buren Conservation District staff also discussed new research and cost-share programs that can offer funding to farmers to try conservation practices. Conference sessions are available to watch on the Conservation District’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/VanBurenCD. For more information about practices and cost-share opportunities, contact Colleen Forestieri at the Van Buren Conservation District, (269) 657-4030, Ext. 5.