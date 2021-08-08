PAW PAW — Thanks to the generosity of a Kalamazoo-based mortgage company, Michigan State troopers at the Paw Paw post will all be equipped with automated external defibrillators.
Commonly referred to as AEDs, the portable devices are used by police agencies to help stabilize people suffering from life-threatening heart conditions.
Kalamazoo Mortgage, through its Hero Salute initiative, recently purchased and donated six AEDs to the Paw Paw post to increase the police agency's number of AEDs to 11; one for each trooper.
"An AED is considered essential equipment, instrumental in supporting the lifesaving work our troopers perform on a regular basis," said First Lt. Scott Ernstes, commander of the Paw Paw post. "In many rural areas, police units are often first to arrive on scene of a medical emergency such as sudden cardiac arrest. Immediate intervention greatly increases the chances of a positive outcome."
The AED devices purchased by Kalamazoo Mortgage are manufactured by Kalamazoo-based Stryker Corp.