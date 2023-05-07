When South Haven’s area businesses host Muffins, Mimosas and More this weekend, the Mother’s Day event will be special for Katie Parrish.
Parrish is the owner of Junebugs, a gift boutique in Old Harbor Village, 515 Williams St., that sells a mix of clothing, jewelry and lake house accessories.
She’s no stranger to the retail business.
Her mom, Karen Acerra, owns Daylily gift shop in Old Harbor Village, while her uncle and aunt own Rambling Rose and Harbor Toy Company on Phoenix Street in downtown South Haven.
It only seemed natural that Parrish would enter the retail business trade as well.
“Retail has always been in my blood,” Parrish admitted. “For the last 25 years I have spent my summers working for my mom, the owner of Daylily in Old Harbor Village.”
However, Parrish chose to enter the education profession as a young adult and for the past 17 years has worked as a teacher at Byron Center High School specializing in the subjects of biology and chemistry. And yet, she always remained rooted to her family in South Haven and has spent summers helping at her mother’s retail shops.
It prompted her to get involved in the Downtown Association of South Haven several years ago to help promote downtown businesses.
“I got involved in DASH about three years ago when I was working for my mom at Daylily,” Parrish said. “I wanted to bring back our Women’s November shopping event (formally known as WOW) and so I began working with the local businesses to put together the event.”
During that time, a retail space opened in Old Harbor Village, prompting her to open her own establishment, Junebugs.
“About a year ago the location next to my mom came up for sale and I decided it was time to go out on my own and open my own store,” Parrish said. “Opening a store was also the perfect fit for me because it allowed me to continue with my other love of teaching. The two seem to be the perfect match as I can focus on teaching for eight months and then for four months I get to move back to South Haven and enjoy all that my home town has to offer.”
She also has found time to continue being an active member of the Downtown Association of South Haven, spearheading the Mother’s Day shopping event.
Her idea for the Mimosas, Muffins and More Mother’s Day weekend event began last year.
“I was trying to think of ways to jumpstart our summer season and I came up with the idea to do an event centered around Mother’s Day,” Parrish said. “I hopped on the internet to find a catchy title and came up with the idea to do a Muffins and Mimosas event that would include ‘M’-inspired treats and a fun day of shopping.”
Her idea has apparently caught on with retailers and restaurants. Last year, the event attracted 25 participating businesses. This year, 45 have come on board.
“During the event each business will be offering some sort of ‘M’-inspired treat,” Parrish said. “Some of the fun food and drink that will be offered include mimosas, margaritas, macarons, macaroons, mini muffins, M&Ms, mustards, marinades, matcha, Moscato punch, and mochas.”
Some of the businesses will also have raffles or giveaways throughout the day.
The Center for the Arts, Mitten Children’s museum, and Michigan Theater will also have “M”-inspired events going on. Both the Center for the Arts and the Children’s museum will offer mother’s day crafts, while Michigan Theater will be showing the Book Club II with free popcorn with a “Moore” theater bucket.
Parrish said she hopes the Mother’s Day event will attract people to South Haven’s downtown, both locals and visitors.
“Being someone that grew up in South Haven, I think the downtown is the glue that holds the city together,” she said. “In the winter time the downtown gives you that small town feel where you can walk in to your favorite restaurant and see neighbors or friends, get your hair cut by your local barber, or visit some of your favorite local businesses. In the summer time the downtown is bustling with people, and it provides great food, fun and memories for all who visit.”