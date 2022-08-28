GRAND JUNCTION — A 24-year-old man from Florida faces a half-dozen criminal charges after trying to flee from Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle the man was driving at 2:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in the 15000 block of 52 1/2 Street in Columbia Township for a defective equipment violation.
However, the suspect motorcyclist fled the scene and headed northbound, leading deputies on a short pursuit with speeds reaching about 50-60 miles per hour, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The motorcyclist, who was unfamiliar with the roads, traveled down a dead-end section of 52 1/2 Street where he crashed the motorcycle in the gravel toward the end of the street. The motorcyclist was not injured and was taken into custody. During a search of the motorcycle, deputies discovered a Smith and Wesson revolver, which had been reported stolen.
The man was taken to Van Buren County jail and charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license, carrying a concealed weapon violation, operating an unregistered motor vehicle on a roadway and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.