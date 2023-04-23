Mr. Blossomtime was crowned Sunday, April 16th and Miss Blossomtime was crowned Monday, April 17th at the Mendel Center Mainstage at Lake Michigan College. Lauren Vegter, 17, Miss Spirit of Blossomtime from Stevensville, was crowned the 90th Miss Blossomtime while Karl Krause from Berrien Springs was crowned the 26th Mr. Blossomtime. The theme of this year’s pageant was “Blossomtime Salutes Our Agricultural Roots.”
During the series of pageants, several community queens and kings from South Haven and Bangor also received honors, including Nolan Crandall of Bangor, who was named Mr. Blossomtime second runner-up.
Lauren is the daughter of Melissa and Charlie Vegter. She is a senior at Lakeshore High School.
Lauren plans to attend either the University of Arizona or Oklahoma City University to double major in dance and business, then dance professionally, and later open her own dance studio in Southwest Michigan. Lauren is a member of the National Honor Society, Colorguard, Varsity Poms and is in advanced dance with the Berrien County Dancers. She has volunteered her time organizing a fundraiser for the rheumatology department at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Joining her is first runner-up, Miss Bridgman, Javen Graves. Javen is an 18-year-old senior at Bridgman High School and is the daughter of Joyce Graves and the late Jared Graves. She plans to enlist in the United States Navy to pursue a career in Accounting and Statistics. Second runner-up, Miss St. Joseph, Olivia Ippel is the 17-year-old daughter of Abby Ippel and Ted Ippel. She is a senior at St. Joseph High School. After graduation, she plans to attend Grand Valley State University or Michigan State to run and study Elementary Education to become a kindergarten teacher. Crowned Miss Congeniality was 19-year-old, Miss Berrien Springs, Linda Klein. She is the daughter of Amy and Glen Klein. She currently attends Lake Michigan College and plans to attend a 4-year university to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing to become a labor and delivery nurse. The People’s Choice winner was Miss Three Oaks/River Valley, Ellie Lumley.
Karl is a 18-year-old senior at Berrien Springs High School and is the son of Gail and David Krause of Berrien Springs. Karl hopes to attend college at Oshkosh, Wisconsin to major in business or finance to become a contractor and open his own construction company. He has received Varsity letters in football and track and is currently ranked first in the region for pole vault. Karl participates in track, football, wrestling and enjoys playing the piano. Joining him is 1st runner-up, Juswin Judge. Juswin is a 17-year-old junior at St. Joseph High School and is the son of Harpreet and Sutinderpal Judge. He plans to attend a 4-year university to major in Aerospace Engineering. Nolan Crandall, a 18-year-old senior at Bangor High School was crowned 2nd runner up. He is the son of Barbara Ferguson and Thomas Crandall and plans to attend Eastern Michigan University to pursue a degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering. Crowned Mr Nice Guy was Declan Finnigan, a 17-year-old senior at St. Joseph High School. He is the son of Annette and Michael Finnigan. He plans to attend Henry Ford College to get his bachelor’s degree in culinary arts.
Kings’ award winners
The Kings’ award winners for Photogenic were awarded to Tyler Valentine, Benton Harbor; Corban Morrison, South Haven; and Juswin Judge, St. Joseph. Creative Entertainment awards went to Jordan Williams, Benton Harbor; Tyler Valentine, Benton Harbor; and Juswin Judge, St. Joseph. Communication awards went to Tyler Valentine, Benton Harbor; Karl Krause, Berrien Springs; and Juswin Judge, St. Joseph. King’s Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Josiah Pittman, Berrien Springs. The king’s non-finalist scholarship was awarded to David Rutherford, Coloma. The Lake Shore Masonic Lodge No. 298 Benton Harbor Scholarship (new this year) was awarded to Emmanuel Yerenas, Hartford and Royce Daugherty, Watervliet. The Good Luck Ad winner was Noah Willemin, Stevensville. The Mr. People’s Choice winner (new this year) was Noah Willemin, Stevensville. A King’s interview award will be awarded at the mayor’s dinner on May 16th, 2023.
Showcase of Queen awards
The Showcase of Queens award winners for Photogenic were awarded to Miss Bridgman, Javen Graves; Miss South Haven, Kate Sprout; and Miss Stevensville, Nadia Arend. Commercial awards went to Miss Edwardsburg, Elizabeth Pederson; Miss Spirit, Lauren Vegter; and Miss South Haven, Kate Sprout. Communication awards went to Miss Bangor, Abigail Russell; Miss Hartford, Raven Ledesma; and Miss Spirit, Lauren Vegter. The princess program scholarship winners were Miss Benton Harbor, Madison Collins and Miss Edwardsburg, Elizabeth Pederson. The Community Queen’s Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Miss Eau Claire/Sodus, Emilee Demski. The Southwest Blossomtime Sorority Scholarship was awarded to Miss South Haven, Kate Sprout. The Good Luck Ad winner was Miss Hartford, Raven Ledesma. The Bob Braamse Community Service Scholarship was awarded to Miss Spirit, Lauren Vegter. A Queen’s interview award will be awarded at the mayor’s dinner on May 16th, 2023.
The Blossomtime Festival is the oldest and largest multi-community Festival in the state of Michigan. This year marks its 117th Celebration.