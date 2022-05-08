Both Miss South Haven and Mr. South Haven earned honors during the Miss and Mr. Blossomtime Pageant in April.
South Haven High School senior Jacob Timmer was named Mr. Blossomtime first runner-up, while Miss South Haven Alyssa Wilson was one of three contestants chosen for the Photogenic Award during the Showcase of Queens pageant. She also received the Bob Braamse Community Service Scholarship.
Another contestant from Van Buren County, Mr. Bloomingdale Daniel Danes, received the The King’s Legacy Scholarship.
The Miss and Mr. Blossomtime Pageant took place April 24-25 at the Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College.
Lillian Waggoner, 18, from Buchanan was crowned the 89th Miss Blossomtime. Nathan Hawks from Stevensville was crowned the 25th Mr. Blossomtime. The theme of this year’s pageant was “Past, Present, Future.” The Miss pageant included attendance and on-stage recognition from 13 former Miss Blossomtime Queens and over 50 former Community Queens, with the oldest being Lynne Cobianco, Miss Hartford 1956. Former Miss Blossomtime 1988, Lanie Lu Von Behren and Lady of the Lake Catholic School Athletic Director Phil McDonald emceed both pageants.
Waggoner is the daughter of Crystal and Brandon Waggoner. She is a senior at Berrien Springs High School. She plans to attend Lake Michigan College and then transfer to a 4-year college to study special education. During high school, Waggoner has participated in concert choir, Bel Canto, and band. She currently plays varsity soccer. She has volunteered her time traveling to Toronto, Canada, and a Native American Reservation in Minnesota for a mission trip. Joining her is first runner-up, Miss Stevensville Madisen Kozminski. Madisen is 19 years old and the daughter of Dayna Kozminski and Ken Kozminski. She attends Michigan State University and is studying Marketing and Hospitality Business. Second runner-up, Miss Spirit, Kirsten Krause is the 17-year-old daughter of Gail and David Krause. She currently attends Berrien Springs High School. After graduation, she plans to pursue a degree in social work. Crowned Miss Congeniality was Breanna Truelove, an 18-year-old senior from Lawrence. She is the daughter of Stephanie and Shannon Truelove. She plans to attend KVCC and then transfer to a university for a medical or educational degree. The People’s Choice winner was Miss Coloma, Isabella Greenman.
Mr. Blossomtime Hawks is a 17-year-old senior at Lakeshore High School and is the son of Angela and Brent Hawks of Stevensville. He will be attending Michigan State University in the fall in pursuit of a business and horticulture degree. He currently operates his own landscaping business, is president of his class, plays varsity golf and is a member of the Lakeshore Marching Band.
Joining him is first runner-up Mr. South Haven, Timmer, the son of Stephanie and Randy Timmer. He plans to attend the University of Michigan to study structural engineering to one day own a commercial structure engineering firm. Wesley Seabury, an 18-year-old senior at Coloma High School was crowned 2nd runner up. He is the son of Angela and Warren Seabury and will be attending Lake Michigan College to study biology. Crowned Mr Nice Guy was Gabriele Campoli, a 17-year-old senior from Edwardsburg. He is the son of Michelle Whitmer and Joel Campoli. He plans to attend Tidewater Community College and then transfer to Virginia Tech to major in business and minor in acting.
The Kings’ award winners for Photogenic were awarded to James York, Berrien Springs; Tyjah Covington, Hartford; and Paul Pirri, Niles. Modeling awards went to Michael Kirby, Benton Harbor; Timothy Nichols Jr., Benton Harbor; and James York, Berrien Springs. Communication awards went to Timothy Nichols Jr., Benton Harbor; James York, Berrien Springs; and Logan Mooney, Stevensville. The King’s Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Daniel Danes from Bloomingdale. The king’s non-finalist scholarship was awarded to Mason Williamson from Bridgman.
In addition to Wilson, The Showcase of Queens award winners for Photogenic were awarded to Miss Spirit, Kirsten Krause and Miss St. Joseph, Cecelia Soler. Modeling awards went to Miss Benton Harbor, Aniya Williams; Miss Berrien Springs, Anna Freeman; and Miss Niles, Carsyn Franz. Communication awards went to Miss Coloma, Isabella Greenman; Miss Eau Claire/Sodus, Emilie Kurtz; and Miss Spirit, Kirsten Krause. The princess program scholarship winners were Miss Lawrence, Breanna, Miss (Blossomtime) Buchanan, Lillian Waggoner and Miss Benton Harbor, Aniya Williams. The Community Queen’s Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Miss Three Oaks, Maura Killips. The Southwest Blossomtime Sorority Scholarship was awarded to Miss Heart, Taylor Palmer.
All of the local Mr. and Miss Queens and Kings, along with the Blossomtime royalty will be featured in the annual Blossomtime Festival Parade, May 14. The Blossomtime Festival is the oldest and largest multi-community Festival in the state of Michigan. This year marks its 116th Celebration, 1906-2022.