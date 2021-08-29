HARTFORD — Michigan State Police Fifth District detectives are investigating a dog attack on a department K-9 this past week.
At about 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 24, a state police K-9 was conducting an accelerant search, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. While investigating the scene of a possible arson of a residence, the K-9 was attacked by an unleashed dog. The handler was unable to stop the attacking dog and deployed a firearm, striking and killing the attacking dog.
The 4-year-old police K-9 was taken to the Michigan State University Veterinary Clinic, where he is being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Neither the trooper nor any citizen were injured. The incident remains under investigation.