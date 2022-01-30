PAW PAW — An agriculturist who spent time in the Pacific Northwest researching that region's extensive blueberry farming operations has been chosen as the new blueberry and small fruit educator for Michigan State University Extension's fruit team.
Cheyenne Sloan has taken the helm from longtime fruit educator Mark Longstroth, who retired in November after serving 27 years with the MSU Extension.
Sloan, who was hired shortly after Longstroth retired, has spent the past several months getting to know her new territory in Southwest Michigan, which encompasses Berrien, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Cass, St. Joseph and Branch counties.
"There's a lot of growers," she said. "I haven't met all of them yet. There's almost 21,000 acres of blueberries grown in Michigan with most of those acres residing here in Southwest Michigan. Any blueberry or small fruit commercial or home grower is able to come to me for questions and I'm more than happy to help."
Originally from Southeast Michigan, Sloan received her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, where she focused on horticulture and crop and soil science. While at MSU, she gained experience working in labs that focused on agricultural nematology, tree fruit and plant pathology.
She became interested in pursuing a career as an Extension educator when she took part in a summer internship at Northwest Michigan Horticulture Research Center where she realized the importance of bridging the link between university researchers and producers.
After graduating from MSU, she pursued a master's degree in soil science at Washington State University where her research, based at local growers' farms, focused on nitrogen release from the breakdown of soil organic matter in high-bush blueberry systems.
"With the majority of her experience in blueberries coming from her education in the Pacific Northwest, she brings a fresh new outlook for blueberry growers here in Michigan," said Melissa Franklin, office manager for the MSU Extension in Paw Paw. "She also has experience communicating with a variety of different audiences and is excited to be able to use her presentation and communication skills in her new role."
Much of Sloan's time at the MSU Extension as the small fruit educator will be spent focusing on blueberries – Michigan is the third-largest producer of high-bush blueberries in the United States.
"Blueberries are my primary focus," she said, "but I also work with all other small fruits as well, which includes grapes, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries. As my mom likes to say, the 'cute fruits.' But, pretty much any fruit that doesn't grow on a tree."
In researching blueberries in the Pacific Northwest, Sloan found farmers who faced several different growing conditions than those in Southwest Michigan.
"Blueberries are grown a little differently in the Pacific Northwest than here in Michigan," she said. "One of the biggest differences between the way blueberries are grown here in Michigan than the Pacific Northwest is that pretty much all blueberries there are grown under drip irrigation. Despite what everyone might think, parts of the Pacific Northwest are incredibly dry in the summer. We would go weeks to even months without rain.
"Irrigating throughout the summer also allowed growers to 'fertigate,' which is where they put fertilizer in the irrigation water, so they spoon feed the blueberry plants nutrition all season. Michigan growers haven't had to irrigate as much since there's wetter summers here and a lot of the irrigation that is in Michigan is overhead which can be used for frost protection."
Michigan blueberry growers may not face the dry summers experienced in the Pacific Northwest, but they have other concerns to deal with.
"Some of the major issues facing growers in Southwest Michigan are pests and pathogens," Sloan said. "Spotted Wing Drosophila (an insect that damages fruit) and Anthracnose (a fungal disease that damages plants) are some of the issues that first come to mind."