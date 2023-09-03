FENNVILLE — Area blueberry growers will get the opportunity to learn more about the industry, Wednesday, Sept. 6, when Michigan State University Extension’s blueberry team host its second annual Blueberry Field Day.
The event will take place from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Trevor Nichol’s Research Center in Fennville.
The event is free for attendees and includes lunch and light refreshments. Th event will include hands-on educational content focused on commercial blueberry producers. Presentations by experts from the Michigan State University campus and around the state will share their knowledge and what they have been working on for the past few seasons.
The emphasis of the Blueberry Field Day will be on outdoor demonstration/ presentation of information. This will include updates from the Plant and Pest Diagnostics lab on campus, a brief introduction to IR-4 with Nicole Soldan, learning about irrigation timing with our irrigation specialist Younsuk Dong, and a demonstration of emerging technologies with Mike Reinke. The program will also include blueberry researchers Tim Miles talking about new control options for blueberry diseases, Rufus Isaacs discussing spotted wing Drosophila and blueberry maggot trials, and new campus small fruit horticulturist Joshua Vander Weide examining new insights into replanting blueberries. Four RUP credits will be offered for the event.
Blueberry growers can register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/BlueberryFieldDay2023/ or by calling the Van Buren MSU Extension Office at 269-657-8213.