Artist Kayla Wyszynski Ridley’s murals and artwork can be seen throughout her hometown of South Haven. Visitors driving into town from M-43 Highway can see one of her first commissioned works along the side of Bronson Hospital’s medical building. Another mural showing children at play decorates the walls of the restroom facility and pavilion at Kids Corner Park, while a large, brightly colored one near the entrance to Rock ‘n Road bike shop shows a toddler riding a tricycle.
But her latest project has become a real labor of love.
It entails the painting of a huge mural that will cover all three walls of a concrete utility enclosure next to the south entrance to South Haven High School.
Once it is completed later this summer the mural will showcase a series of Rams – the school’s mascot – depicted in a variety of natural settings.
“I look forward to bringing this mural to life,” said Ridley who graduated from South Haven High School in 2010 before going on to obtain a bachelor of fine arts degree from Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids. “It’s been an honor to do this project at my former high school.”
What Ridley especially likes about this latest mural is the involvement of current high school students in choosing the design for the mural and then helping to paint it.
“Student involvement has been important from the start of this project,” she said.
Project CURB, an organization devoted to beautifying the exterior appearances of South Haven Public School District buildings, came up with the idea of getting students involved in the creation of the mural.
Earlier this spring the group received a $4,000 matching grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council to go toward the cost of creating a mural that will add to the landscaping improvements Project CURB initiated at the south entrance to the high school in 2020.
“The mural project will allow all high school students to be a part of a legacy project,” Project CURB co-founder Robyn Henrickson said. “We hope it will help create a deeper connection between the students, the school, and the community as it will collectively represent every student at South Haven High School.”
As part of the mural project, students were asked earlier this year to provide input on design elements, theme and color schemes for the wall. The results were tabulated and given to Ridley who developed two designs that students voted on in April. Once the design was chosen, the painting began in May.
“There have been a handful of students that signed up and have helped with the actual painting,” Ridley said. “It has been a pleasure to work with these students and a delight to see the interest and enthusiasm of young artists in our community.”
Weather will play a key role this summer in determining exactly when the mural will be finished.
“I anticipate that the mural will be finished late July or early August as long as the weather cooperates,” Ridley said. “Outdoor elements largely dictate when we can and cannot be painting. Potential rain forecasted can ruin wet paint, and too high or low of temperatures can inhibit the dry time for the paint to cure properly.”