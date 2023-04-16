Artwork on display at Michigan’s State Capitol building will be the focus of an upcoming lecture hosted by the South Haven Historical Association.
The lecture will feature Valerie Marvin, historian and curator of the Michigan State Capitol building in Lansing, and will take place at 7 p.m., April 20, at the association’s museum at the historic Hartman School, 355 Hubbard St., South Haven. The lecture is free of charge.
The capitol building, according to Martin, is covered in art, from governors’ portraits that encircle the rotunda of the Capitol building to the gold stars in the dome that symbolize the potential of Michigan.
Some works tell stories of the state’s history, like the Rise and Progress of Michigan sculpture on the east pediment, while others, like the massive muses in the dome, represent the best of Michigan’s future. Many of the original pieces of richly carved decorative furniture remain in use today, in rooms painted from baseboards to ceilings with a rich variety of colors, motifs, designs and faux finishes from America’s Gilded Age.