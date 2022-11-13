COLOMA — Arguably no country has shaped the manufacturing and design of automobiles more than the United States. Although German-born Karl Benz introduced the world to its first motor car, it was largely American ingenuity that drove the automotive industry forward.
On Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., Fred Colgren, director of education with the Gilmore Car Museum, will appear at the North Berrien Historical Museum, 300 Coloma Ave., Coloma, to present “The Innovators: 20th Century Automotive Pioneers.” This program will highlight the men and women behind key items and processes that were important to the auto industry, from the Model A to windshield wipers.
No RSVP is required for this free program. Call 4683330 with any questions.