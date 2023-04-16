The hoisting of the Friends Good Will’s mast in March is signaling the start of a new sailing season for the replica tall ship.
Owned by the Michigan Maritime Museum, the ship, patterned after the original 1812 War sailing vessel of the same name, will soon set sail for its annual trip in May for the Tulip Time Festival in Holland, where visitors will be able to tour the ship. Afterwards, Friends Good Will will return to the museum’s docks for visitors to set sail on daily excursions on Lake Michigan throughout the summer months.
However, to make Friends Good Will in tiptop shape for the upcoming boating season, the museum had to conduct rehabilitation of the 3,000-pound mast, a fete which is done every five years by the ship’s crew and other contractors.
The ship’s crew is led by Captain Bob Harnish, commander of the museum’s fleet of excursion boats.
Many of the crew members are actually volunteers who take part each year in the museum’s Basic Seamanship Training program. This year’s training will take place the weekends of April 22-23 and May 20-21 in South Haven.
“Whether a seasoned sailor or a complete novice, the Basic Seamanship Training will prepare you for sailing aboard a replica Great Lakes tall ship,” said Claire Herhold, community outreach coordinator for the museum. “The training consists of both classroom and on-water instruction aboard the Museum’s own ship Friends Good Will. The ship is a replica of a square topsail sloop built in 1811 for a Detroit merchant, which was captured by both British and American forces during the War of 1812. Volunteers can choose to sail how often they’d like from the end of May through September.”
Volunteers do not need to own a boat or have previous boating experience, according to Harnish. Some volunteers have even landed a paid position with the museum’s fleet.
“It’s amazing how many people we have had over the years that never dreamed they would be doing this and love it,” he said.
Basic Seamanship Training is free to participants but Museum membership is required and space is limited. To register, contact Captain Bob Harnish at captain@ mimaritime.org or call (269) 637-8078, ext. 105. For more information about Friends Good Will, please visit michiganmaritime museum.org/explore/our -fleet/friends-good-will/