Music, a magical show, games and ice cream await people who attend the Ice Cream Social fundraising event for the new Mitten Children’s Museum.
The inaugural event will take place from noon-4 p.m., Saturday, July 30 at Riverfront Park on Water Street in South Haven.
The fundraiser will feature old-fashioned lawn games, including croquet, bocce ball and lawn bowling, a hula hoop contest, potato sack race and limbo, as well as a show by Southwest Michigan magician John Dudley, and music by South Haven area musicians David Veenstra, Dano Pierce and Josh Holcomb. There will also be a tattoo bar for people who want temporary tattoos, concessions, prizes and a raffle drawing for lunch on a private sailboat.
Tickets for the fundraising event can be purchased for $12 apiece, in advance from the museum’s website or $15 at the event. The price includes a two-scoop serving of frozen custard and access to games and entertainment. Concessions and raffle tickets will cost extra.
“We are extremely excited to host this first-time event for the community,” said Mitten Museum Executive Director Wendi Onuki. “Not only is it a fabulous, wholesome time, but it supports a good cause.”
All funds raised during the Social will go toward the children’s museum’s mission of providing safe, hands-on
The Mitten Museum, which opened earlier this year, is located at 246 Broadway Ave. in the historic Conger House. All of its exhibits and activities are Michigan-themed, and include a farmers’ market, Motown music room, nature space, a Great Lakes room and an invention area.
Since opening, the museum has attracted a number of families throughout Southwest Michigan, as well as visitors from other surrounding states.
Community support for the establishment of the museum has been positive, according to Onuki. Area businesses have helped to create and fund exhibits, while the South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club have each contributed $10,000 toward sponsorship of the Great Lakes room and the MakerSpace invention room.