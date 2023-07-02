Kevin Crooks enjoys his albums. Never mind Sirius satellite radio, CDs or music from Amazon Music Prime. Crooks likes purchasing vinyl records.
“I like the experience of listening to a whole album, flipping it over on the turntable, looking at the artwork,” he said. The 56-year-old man from Kentucky visited South Haven during the recent Harborfest celebration and found Phoenix Records and Boutique, a business that sells used and new albums, and found several choice records – one by Creedence Clearwater Revival, another by Bob Dylan and a third by Detroit-based band White Stripes.
“It’s great to be able to find these albums,” he said.
He’s not the only one who enjoys perusing used record shops to find albums.
Charlie Lintner of Niles was also shopping for albums at Phoenix Street Records during Harborfest.
“I’ve been buying albums for 50 years. I’ve got a collection of 12,000,” he said. “I like all kinds of music.”
The resurgence over the past decade in enjoyment of vinyl recording is music to the ears of Greg Scholl, owner of Phoenix Street Records.
Scholl is celebrating the 10th anniversary this year of his store.
“When I first opened the vinyl explosion was just starting,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to ride the wave.”
Scholl worked for 30 years as a commercial photographer in Kalamazoo, but his lifelong desire was to open his own record store.
“This has been my life’s dream,” he said. “When I was a kid I remember my brother and I bought Beatles 6 and had to pool our allowance money to get it and I’ve been addicted ever since. Ten years ago the opportunity presented itself so I took the plunge.”
Scholl has a collection of 4,000 albums, including new ones.
“What my customers like is the selection of albums I have and the prices. I guess you could say I’m a benevolent entrepreneur,” he said with a laugh.
As one might expect, however, not all of his customers are from the Baby Boomer generation.
“Many of my clientele is under 30,” Scholl said. “People have come to know vinyl sounds better than digital. More artists are starting to release new albums.”
Jeremy D. Bonfiglio, organizer of the South Bend Record Show and the new Southwest Michigan Record Show, agreed that more younger adults are turning to vinyl for musical enjoyment.
“For many people, vinyl records never really went away,” he said. “A lot Gen Xers, myself included, continued to play vinyl during the CD boom and prefer it over digital downloads and streaming services because it offers a warmer sound than compressed digital files. What is new particularly over the past 5 to 10 years is that younger generations have discovered the medium. In many cases, this may be the first time they have owned music in a physical format, so packaging and liner notes are a draw as much as the sound itself.”
Bonfiglio, who is a marketing and communications specialist at Lake Michigan, recently organized the first-ever Southwest Michigan Record Show at the college in May. He did so after the continuing success of the South Bend Record Show.
“I took over organizing the South Bend Record Show four years ago,” he said. “Since that time, I have continued to see our attendance grow, not just in South Bend, but at other shows as well, including shows in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. I was looking to organize another show in this corner of Michigan, and since I work at LMC, I knew it was the perfect location.”
The first show at LMC went well, he noted. “Attendance was great, especially since the weather was nice and it was on Mother’s Day. We had more than 300 people through the door and vendors from all across the Midwest, including Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and even as far away as Nebraska.” A second show will take place in September, he added.
People don’t just buy used records at record shows or businesses such as Phoenix Records, both Scholl and Bonfiglio said. Over the past decade an increasing number of musical artists have been releasing new albums.
“We now see influential artists such as Adele and Taylor Swift pressing their titles on vinyl,” Bonfiglio said. “For some fans, buying the record is a way of having a more direct connection to the artist. They own the music, but it’s almost become a collectible, like a concert T-shirt or a poster. It has become a way for them to connect their favorite artists in a new way.”