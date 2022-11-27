A concert by Great Lakes folk singer Lee Murdock, a reading of the Christmas Tree Ship story and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus are part of the holiday events planned at the Michigan Maritime Museum in December.
The museum will kick off the holiday season, Dec. 3 with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in the museum’s new Heritage Center’s Grand Atrium. Santa will be available for photos from noon-3 p.m., free of charge.
Holiday events continue Wednesday, Dec. 14, when Murdock, of Chicago, will perform “The Christmas Ship Concert,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Heritage Center. The concert will feature songs of Michigan history, maritime and holiday music, including his original song, “The Christmas Ship.”
Acknowledged for weaving maritime history of the Great Lakes into his music, Murdock has become sought after over the years to perform at Maritime festivals throughout the upper Great Lakes, including the Michigan Maritime Museum. Tickets are $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.
The final holiday season event at the museum will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1-2 p.m., when Maritime Museum tall ship commander Captain Bob Harnish reads a children’s book about the famous Christmas Tree Ship, the Rouse Simmons, which hauled Christmas trees from Michigan to Chicago for nearly three decades in the late 1800s and early 1900s before sinking on Lake Michigan in a winter storm in November of 1912. The book reading is free of charge.
The museum campus is located at 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven.