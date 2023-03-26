South Haven High School seniors Ilona Fiedorowicz and Leeanne Mielke earned top honors earlier this month at the Michigan State Band and Orchestra Association’s state solo and ensemble competition.
Fiedorowicz and Mielke earned a Division I rating for their viola/cello duet, “Privateer,” composed by Fiedorowicz.
Fiedorowicz also earned a 95 (out of a possible 100 points) on her proficiency solo, “Haydn Cello Concerto in C.”
The adjudicator commented, “she has a real presence while playing and that she makes the audience sit up, lean in, and want to hear more.” Fiedorowicz also was honored as an “Outstanding Soloist.”
She is the daughter of Michael and Jessica Fiedorowicz of South Haven.