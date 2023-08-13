What started out as a blueberry baking and recipe competition in 1963 has turned into a large-scale event that attracts several thousand people to this lakeshore community during the second weekend of August each year.
The National Blueberry Festival is celebrating its 60th anniversary this weekend throughout various venues in South Haven and will feature a wide variety of events including blueberry pancake breakfasts, a blueberry pie-eating contest, free evening concerts, a parade, a fly-in at the South Haven Area Regional Airport, children’s activities, a 5K run and book sale. The festival kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday.
The primary focus of the festival, according to National Blueberry Festival Committee Chair Brianne Hooper, is to recognize the role the South Haven area has played over the past 60 years in the growth of the high-bush blueberry industry.
“Our mission is to recognize, appreciate and celebrate the cultural and economic significance of blueberries, blueberry production and agritourism in the Southwest Michigan region by holding an annual National Blueberry Festival to promote the education and future of agriculture in Southwest Michigan,” Hooper said.
The festival began in July of 1963 to celebrate the start of the blueberry harvest and economic importance of agriculture in the area, according to Hooper.
“Over the years, the festival grew to add on new events each year,” she said, “while still preserving its age-old traditions like the pie-eating contest and The National Blueberry Festival Parade. We will honor the original baking competition this year with our Pie Social fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 10 beginning at 6:30 p.m. where guests can enjoy a slice of blueberry pie from Crane’s Pie Pantry and a scoop of Sherman’s famous ice cream.”
It takes quite a few volunteers to help put on the various events that take place during the four-day festival, according to Hooper.
“We have a strong team of over 130 volunteers helping with everything from selling t-shirts to setting up the festival space, and giving hands-on help with festival events. Our volunteers are committed to making this the best festival possible and we are always happy to have more people join us for this year or future years,” she said.
Sponsorships over the years have become more focused on the blueberry industry with Naturipe, Bumbleberry Acres, Farmland Trust, DeGrandchamp Farms, Crane’s Pie Pantry, Meijer and Brookside Farms sponsoring events. But other businesses do as well, according to Hooper.
“We love to promote the industry-specific sponsors; however every sponsor from every industry is critical for us to make this festival happen,” she said.
Festival schedule
Friday, Aug. 11
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – American Association of University Women Used Book Sale: First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street pavilion, downtown. The market features a wide variety of fresh blueberry products.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Quilters Haven Quilt Show: United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan Avenue and Center Street.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Meijer Kids’ Day activities: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
Noon-9 p.m. – Carnival rides by Vertical Edge: Riverfront Park, Water Street
4-8 p.m. – Al-Van Humane Society Bark-B-Q fundraising dinner: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
8-10 p.m. – All American Funk Parade concert, Riverfront Park, Water Street. The Grand Rapids-based band performs at a variety of venues throughout West and Southwest Michigan.
Saturday, Aug. 12
7:45-10:30 a.m. – Naturipe 5K Run/Walk – The run and walk begin on the Water Street hill b the Southside Marina. The walk benefits We Care Community Resource Center.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – South Haven Kiwanis Club Blueberry Pancake Breakfast: Huron Street pavilion, downtown. A benefit for the club’s grants to the community.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburt Street and Kalamazoo Street.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. – American Association of University Women Used Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Quilters Haven Quilt Show: United Methodist Church, corner of Center Street and Michigan Avenue.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce Craft Fair: Stanley Johnson Park, Dyckman Avenue.
11 a.m. – Degrandchamp Farms Blueberry Festival parade: parade begins at South Haven Hiigh School and follows a route along Kalamazoo Street, Phoenix Street, and Center Street before returning to the high school.
Noon-2 p.m.— Meijer blueberry pie-eating contest: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
Noon-9 p.m. – Carnival rides by Vertical Edge: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
4-8 p.m. – South Haven Steelheaders Fish Boil: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
8-10 p.m. – Sweet Deiezel Jenkins concert
Sunday, Aug. 13
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – South Haven Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament: Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Sand sculpture contest: North Beach.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.