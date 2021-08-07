Throughout the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, most festivals and events in South Haven felt the need to cancel their in-person events. But one summertime staple in town – the National Blueberry Festival – went on with its activities, albeit online, for the most part.
That won’t be the case this year. Festival organizers are in the midst of planning what is considered by most local residents and visitors alike, as South Haven’s most popular summer events.
Unlike last year, this year’s activities at this year’s festival, Aug. 12-15, will be in-person. However, because much of the nation is still in the grip of the pandemic in winter – a critical planning period for Blueberry Festival organizers – some of the festival staples, such as the free evening outdoor concerts – have been put on hold for this year.
“The festival board has taken our response to COVID-19 one step at a time,” Festival Committee President Amy Andrus explained. “Initially we were prepared to do the same thing we did last year. Then as things began opening up, we focused on what could be added while being mindful of Covid-19 and being able to make people feel comfortable.
“When we learned that all restrictions were being lifted July 1, we decided to go ahead with as many ‘normal’ events as possible,” Andrus went on to say. “Due to financial constraints and being mindful of both COVID-19 and local bars, we opted to forgo the main stage at the waterfront as well as the beer tent. Quality bands could not be signed on short notice, and truthfully, the financial constraint (of fundraising to pay for the bands on short notice) was the biggest factor.”
Despite the decision to nix free nightly entertainment at Riverfront Park, the festival is opting this year to line up street entertainers downtown.
“We are happy to have many local artists performing at various spots around town, in lieu of bigger bands on the main stage,” Andrus said. “We are still getting applications for these performers but all the information will be kept up to date on our website.”
Although the festival committee had to come up with an alternative way to offer free entertainment to festival-goers this year, it didn’t want to provide any alternative solutions to one of the festival’s most popular events – the Blueberry Pie Eating Contest.
This year’s ooey, gooey extravaganza of children clamoring together to see who can eat a homemade pie the quickest will once again take place in person.
“We are really excited to bring back the pie eating contest this year,” Andrus said. “Kids and adults can register on our website.”
This year’s contest will take place from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14 at Riverfront Park. There will be some slight changes from year’s past, due to COVID-19 health concerns.
“Rather than hosts hundreds of kids all at once, we will spread out this event over the course of four hours so that we can limit the number of participants in each group,” Andrus said. “A grand finale will be held at 4:30 p.m. for winners of each group.”
Another popular event that will be returning to an in-person format this year is the Blueberry Festival Parade. But, again, due to COVID-19 restrictions that were only recently lifted, the format of the parade will be changed somewhat. Rather than hosting a parade that follows a route throughout town, this year’s event on Friday, Aug. 13, will be “stationary.”
Visitors will walk along Water Street and view the entries, which will remain stationary. The entries will be separated from the visitors to maintain social distance. In addition, South Haven High School’s Purple Pride Marching Band will perform and those watching will be spread out in a designated viewing area.
“Inspired by a few of Blossomtime Festival’s events held in 2021, we decided to put together a stationary parade,” said Molly Restum, a member of the Blueberry Festival committee. “Instead of traditional floats being built on trailers, parade entrants will create mini floats that are 6 feet by 6 feet, and they’re not on wheels. Entrants will be assigned a designated area to set up their ‘mini float’; and instead of crowds gathering to watch the parade go by, spectators can walk and enjoy all the floats, talk to members of the organization, business, or group that is participating, and enjoy music played by the Purple Pride Marching Band.”
Other events that will be returning to this year’s festival include the two-day craft fair at Stanley Johnston Park; Blueberry Central Market, which features a variety of blueberry-related products; Blueberry 5K Run; Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament; children’s games and carnival rides; sand sculpture contest; Blueberry Farm Day tours; the Blueberry Youth Pageant; Steelheaders Fish Boil; South Haven Kiwanis and Rotary Club pancake breakfast; Al-Van Humane Society’s Bark-B-Que dinner; and the American Association of University Women Used Book Sale.
For more information about the festival, visit blueberryfestival.com