Nearly 20 events await people, Aug. 10-13 during the National Blueberry Festival, including a farm day where people can visit South Haven's popular blueberry farms, children's activities, the blueberry pie-eating contest, night-time concerts, a parade and even a sand-sculpture contest at North Beach.
Thursday, Aug. 10
10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Fleming Brothers Oil/Value Market Farm Day: Participants can go to three farms throughout the South Haven area to pick blueberries or purchase blueberry products, including DeGrandchamp Farms, Bumbleberry Acres and Brookside Farms.
5:30-7 p.m. — Meijer Youth Pageant: Huron Street pavilion, downtown South Haven.
6:30-8 p.m. — Farmland Trust Blueberry Pie Social: Huron Street pavilion, downtown. $7 per slice.
8-10 p.m. — Shred is Dead concert: Riverfront Park, Water Street. The band features Chicago-based high-octane performer Marcus Rezak, whose band has performed throughout the United States.
Friday, Aug. 11
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — American Association of University Women Used Book Sale: First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street pavilion, downtown. The market features a wide variety of fresh blueberry products.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Quilters Haven Quilt Show: United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan Avenue and Center Street.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Meijer Kids' Day activities: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
Noon-9 p.m. — Carnival rides by Vertical Edge: Riverfront Park, Water Street
4-8 p.m. — Al-Van Humane Society Bark-B-Q fundraising dinner: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
8-10 p.m. — All American Funk Parade concert, Riverfront Park, Water Street. The Grand Rapids-based band performs at a variety of venues throughout West and Southwest Michigan.
Saturday, Aug. 12
7:45-10:30 a.m. — Naturipe 5K Run/Walk — The run and walk begin on the Water Street hill b the Southside Marina. The walk benefits We Care Community Resource Center.
8 a.m.-1 p.m. — South Haven Kiwanis Club Blueberry Pancake Breakfast: Huron Street pavilion, downtown. A benefit for the club's grants to the community.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburt Street and Kalamazoo Street.
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — American Association of University Women Used Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Quilters Haven Quilt Show: United Methodist Church, corner of Center Street and Michigan Avenue.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce Craft Fair: Stanley Johnson Park, Dyckman Avenue.
11 a.m. — Degrandchamp Farms Blueberry Festival parade: parade begins at South Haven Hiigh School and follows a route along Kalamazoo Street, Phoenix Street, and Center Street before returning to the high school.
Noon-2 p.m.— Meijer blueberry pie-eating contest: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
Noon-9 p.m. — Carnival rides by Vertical Edge: Riverfront Park, Water Street.
4-8 p.m. — South Haven Steelheaders Fish Boil: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
Sunday, Aug. 13
8 a.m.-1 p.m. — South Haven Kiwanis Club pancake breakfast: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. — Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament: Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Sand sculpture contest: North Beach.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Blueberry Central Market: Huron Street pavilion, downtown.