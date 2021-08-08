Thursday, Aug. 12
10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Farm Day, a time to visit and learn about blueberry farms in the South Haven area. For a map and more information, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
4-5:30 p.m. – Blueberry Youth Pageant Ambassador Program, Huron Street Pavilion stage, downtown. Youths, ages 6-12 will be chosen to act as year-round ambassadors for South Haven and the National Blueberry Festival during events throughout the community.
5-6 p.m. – Opening of Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park, corner of Elkenburg and Kalamazoo streets. Opening events feature children’s games and basketball free-throw contest.
7-8 p.m. – Riverfront Concert Series, Riverfront Park, Water Street, featuring Capivaro do Norte, Chicago-based band performing Brazilian Forro´music.
Friday, Aug. 13
9 a.m.-5 p.m., Used Book Sale, sponsored by the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. (Early bird admission at 8 a.m.).
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Blueberry Central Market open, Huron Street pavilion, downtown. Featuring fresh blueberries, blueberry pies, preserves, plants and other blueberry-related items.
Noon-7 p.m. – Kids Zone rides and activities, Water Street. Featuring rides, games, inflatable obstacle course and climbing wall.
4-8 p.m. – Al-Van Humane Society Bark-B-Que, Huron Street pavilion, downtown. Fundraising dinner includes pulled pork, baked beans, chips, ice cream and blueberries.
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park. Events include opening ceremony, community leader award recipients, and prizes.
6-7 p.m. – Stationary parade, Water Street. View exhibits while listening to music from the South Haven High School Purple Pride Marching Band.
Saturday, Aug. 14
7:45 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Blueberry 5K Run. Limited registration 5-K run-walk. To register, visit www.blueberryfestival.com
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Blueberry Pancake Breakfast, Huron Street pavilion. A fundraiser hosted by the South Haven Kiwanis and Rotary clubs. Menu features all-you-can-eat blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee.
9 a.m.-2 p.m., Used Book Sale, sponsored by the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park, featuring 5-on-5 basketball contest, toy giveaway, BBQ, beanbag toss and horseshoe contest
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Blueberry Festival Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Stanley Johnston Park. Featuring 175 art and craft vendors along with food booths. Sponsored by the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Blueberry Central Market, Huron Street pavilion, downtown. Featuring fresh blueberries, blueberry pies, preserves, plants and other blueberry-related items.
1-5 p.m. – Blueberry Pie-Eating Contest, Riverfront Park, Water Street.
4-8 p.m. – South Haven Steelheaders Fish Boil, Huron Street pavilion. Fundraising dinner includes boiled fish (salmon, steelhead and lake trout combined), new red potatoes and onions, all covered in melted butter, coleslaw and a roll.
Sunday, Aug. 15
8 a.m.-1 p.m. – Blueberry Pancake Breakfast, Huron Street pavilion. A fundraiser hosted by the South Haven Kiwanis and Rotary clubs. Menu features all-you-can-eat blueberry pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee.
9 a.m.-1 p.m. – Sand Sculpture Contest, North Beach. Categories include individuals (by age), families, couples and groups. Judging begins at 1 p.m.
10 a.m.-11 a.m. – Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament, Elkenburg Park. Featuring 5-on-5 championship game.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Blueberry Central Market, Huron Street Pavilion. Featuring fresh blueberries, blueberry pies, preserves, plants and other blueberry-related items.
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Blueberry Festival Craft Fair – Stanley Johnston Park. Featuring 175 art and craft vendors along with food booths. Sponsored by the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.