Michigan Gas Utilities officials are telling customers to expect sticker shock when they receive their heating bills this year.
The natural gas company, which serves the South Haven area, announced today that the typical residential customer will pay $43 more a month this winter compared to last year. The analysis by Michigan Gas Utilities assumes that its coverage area will experience typical winter weather.
"The price of natural gas has more than doubled this year and currently sits at the highest level in a decade," said Matt Cullen, a spokesperson for Michigan Gas Utilities. "This increase is mainly due to tight supplies as well as a worldwide increase in demand for natural gas."
Natural gas is a pass-through expense, according to Cullen.
"Michigan Gas Utilities does not earn a profit on the gas it purchases for its customers," he said.
The utility company tries to contain costs, especially when increases, such as the one anticipated for this heating season, occur.
The company, officials say, buys and stores gas when it is typically lower priced, locks in guaranteed natural gas contracts at fixed prices and purchases gas in the market.
"This approach is projected to lower this winter's gas costs for Michigan Gas Utilities customers by 15 percent," Cullen said.
Assistance is available to help customers in need.
Some customers, according to Michigan Gas Utilities, may quality for energy assistance and credits through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Treasury. Options include:
- Home Heating Credit: Offers assistance covering heating costs
- State Emergency Relief: Provides help to residents who need immediate assistance with energy-related expenses
- Weatherization Assistance: Helps install energy-efficient home improvements, such as air sealing or additional insulation, at no charge
- Michigan Energy Assistance Program: Assists residents with managing energy costs and paying energy bills
- Federal assistance: Congress recently authorized $3.7 billion in federal funding to help low-income customers this winter.
Customers can go to https://www.michigangasutilities.com/payment-bill/assistance for more information on energy assistance options.