Close to 100 antique tractors will be heading to downtown South Haven as part of the Michigan Flywheelers Museum’s annual “South Haven Tractor Cruise.”
The event, which takes place Thursday, Sept. 7, is part of the museum’s Antique Engine and Tractor Show which starts Thursday, Sept. 7 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 10.
At 4 p.m., the parade of machinery, escorted by local law enforcement, will leave the museum grounds on 68th street, travel down 8th avenue to 73rd street. After crossing Phoenix Road, the tractors will head downtown and then to South Beach.
From there, the group will head back to the Huron Street parking lot where the tractors will be on display while drivers, families and friends head to local restaurants for dinner.
The cruise will head back to the museum about 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in participating in the event needs a tractor that can run a minimum of 10 miles per hour, a slow moving sign and a full tank of gas. Lineup begins at 3:30 p.m. at the museum providing there is no inclement weather.
The cruise is one of many activities that takes place during the four day show. Along with hundreds of antique farm machinery, there is entertainment, a flea market, tractor pulls, kids activities and more. Admission is $10 per person with children 12 and under free. Admission specials include Senior Citizen Day on Thursday with admission reduced to $5 for 62 and older, and the Sunday Special when admission is $5 for everyone.
The Michigan Flywheelers Museum is located at 06285 68th St. For more information and a schedule, visit www.michiganflywheelers.org or Facebook.