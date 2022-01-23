A used car lot business owner's decision to expand isn't sitting well with several homeowners who live nearby.
In 2021, Jerry Beckwith, owner of Countryside Motors, 318 Blue Star Hwy., decided to rent two parcels of property, south of his existing car lot, to use for overflow inventory.
He didn't think there would be any problem in doing so. At one time he had owned the property at 412 Blue Star Hwy. and used it as a car lot before selling it in 2003. Since that time, he periodically rented the site from time to time depending on inventory demand. For the second parcel at 460 Blue Star Hwy., next to Superior St., he had reached an agreement with the owner there to rent the vacant land, clean it, mow it, and then place additional vehicle inventory there.
"I've been operating car lots on Blue Star for over 30 years," he said.
Several homeowners on Jones Street, however, do have problems with the additional car lots and voiced their concerns to the South Haven Planning Commission this month. The backyards of their homes on the east side of Jones Street abut with the commercial properties along Blue Star Highway, and because of the topography, several residences sit six to 10 feet lower than the property level of the businesses that line Blue Star Highway.
Not only do the homeowners, some of whom don't have fencing, worry about the lack of privacy in their backyards, they also worry about the possibility of flooding after heavy rains.
Richard Auensen, who lives on Jones Street behind the 460 Blue Star Hwy. property, said he already deals with flooding problems.
"In the case of a heavy rain storm, there's seepage for three days," he told commissioners. "I'm firmly convinced the run off will continue (if the site is used as a car lot). Whatever is done the storm drainage has to be focused on."
Other Jones Street residents in attendance at the planning commission meeting took issue with additional fill that was added this past summer to the rear of the 412 Blue Star property to make it level. The neighbors claim the slope to a drainage ditch is now steeper, causing the possibility of erosion and flooding of backyards.
"I'm not sure the planning commission is aware of the fill that was brought in to change the topography of the land," said Kris Martin, who also lives on Jones Street, behind the 412 Blue Star Hwy. site.
As it turns out, the planning commission wasn't aware the back portion of the property had been leveled to create more parking for Countryside Motors' vehicles.
Nor was Beckwith aware that a revised zoning ordinance map for B2 commercial properties requires him to obtain a special land use permit to use the sites at 412 and 460 Blue Star Hwy. as car lots.
"For over 30 years I've been selling cars at 412 Blue Star Highway, I didn't think I was doing anything differently," he said. He also said neighbors' concerns about water runoff from the additional fill added to the back of the 412 Blue Star Hwy. site appears to be exaggerated.
"They're overlooking the ditch," he said. "If anything, the water flow is better now. Some of it is flowing toward Blue Star."
According to city officials, Beckwith, who has owned and operated his central location at 318 Blue Star Hwy. for over 30 years, does not need a special land use permit for that site because it is considered a legal nonconforming use. However, a special land use permit must now be granted before any other commercial property on Blue Star can be used for a car lot.
Planning commissioners were set to vote, Jan. 6th on whether to grant Beckwih a special land use permit for the two parcels of land, but postponed doing so until they obtain more information from the city engineering staff regarding possible impacts from changing the topography at the 412 Blue Star Hwy. site, neighbors' concerns about drainage issues and possible ways to create more of a buffered area between the car lots and the residential homes.
"I expect the Planning Commission will revisit the item at their next meeting (in February) provided that the information requested is ready for their review," City Manager Kate Hosier said.
Until the special land use permit is granted, Beckwith will not be able to utilize the two lots, according to city officials. He no longer is using the site at 460 Blue Star Hwy., and is only using the 412 Blue Star Hwy. lot for storing vehicles.