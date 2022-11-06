In Michigan’s 20th Senate District, incumbent Republican Aric Nesbitt is being challenged by Democrat Kim Jorgensen Gane.
The 20th District encompases all of Van Buren County, except for Antwerp Township and the Village of Mattawan; the top half of Berrien County, which includes St. Joseph and Benton Harbor; most of Allegan County, except for Holland, Plainwell and Otsego; and a small portion of Kent County that includes Byron and Gaines townships, along with Byron Center in southern Kent County.
Jorgensen Gane, 56, of St. Joseph, is a writer, community organizer and activist. She produced and co-directed a local version of the “Listen to Your Mother” show. In 2018, she represented Michigan on Planned Parenthood’s inaugural class of national storytellers, which included speaking before more than 2,000 activists and donors across Michigan and traveling to Washington. D.C.
She is part of Berrien County’s Raising Up Healthy Babies Task Force and the Achieving Birth Equity Through Systems Transformation work group. She has also co-owned and operated a restaurant, worked as an office manager and sold real estate.
If elected, Jorgensen Gane said said she will fight hard to advocate for safe, well-funded public schools, livable wages, paid parental and medical leave, support for small businesses, affordable housing, voting rights and reproductive rights.
Regarding abortion, she said she trusts health care providers to guide their patients through the available care, comfort and lifesaving options that are available. Jorgensen Gane said she is in support of Proposal 3 would ensure all these things.
When it comes to short-term rentals, she said she trusts individual communities to know best how to manage them in ways that serve their individual community’s needs.
“Rural communities aren’t going to have the same needs and goals as lakeshore communities, and urban communities aren’t going to have the same needs and goals as suburban communities,” she said.
Jorgensen Gane said she believes these are local issues, and they need to be left to local municipalities to best know how to manage them.
Nesbitt, 42, of Lawton, said the legislation does not prohibit a local unit of government from regulating or enforcing standards regarding short-term rentals.
“They can still do inspections, issue licenses, and implement restrictions like they can with any other personal property,” he said. “The only thing this legislation does is prevent these short-term residences from being zoned out of existence in a municipality.”
He said communities can and should be able to develop their own standard, but bans (on short-term rentals) via zoning are not the answer to any perceived problems.
“Common concerns and issues like noise violations, parking violations, and general bad-neighborliness can still be enforced via zoning if that ordinance is applied to all properties,” he said.
Regarding abortion, Nesbitt said he is a firm believer that life begins at conception, and that it’s the role of government to protect the right to life.
“As the president pro-tempore of the Senate, I have worked with my Republican and Democrat colleagues on legislation that assists women in choosing life so that our state may have a bright and prosperous future,” Nesbitt said. “It is imperative that the most basic values of human dignity and respect for innocent life are upheld in Michigan. ... The rights and well-being of all women, even those not yet born, deserve to be protected and our laws should respect that.”
Nesbitt said his No. 1 priority is getting Michigan’s economy back on track and lowering the cost of living.
“We can accomplish this by reducing the tax burden on families, seniors and small businesses and investing in infrastructure,” he said.
He listed cutting burdensome regulations and red tape, and investing in roads, bridges, water and rural broadband as other priorities.
“I remain willing to work together with all sides to serve my community. Compromise is part of the negotiation process and is necessary in divided government,” he said.