State Sen. Aric Nesbitt has introduced legislation that seeks to improve access to reliable broadband internet by increasing incentives for expanding broadband infrastructure in underserved and unserved areas.
“For years, many people simply used the internet to play games, chat with friends and keep in touch with family,” Nesbitt, R-Lawton said. “Now, people do their shopping, banking and many other everyday activities online and many jobs and educational opportunities are becoming increasingly mobile as well. Reliable access to the internet is becoming a requirement.”